Duchess of Sussex 'chooses own delivery team over the royal doctors'

Meghan has reportedly broken from royal tradition by not appointing the Royal Household gynaecologists

The Duchess of Sussex has reportedly appointed her own delivery team to oversee the birth of her first child. Meghan has broken from royal tradition by not appointing the Royal Household gynaecologists because she does not want "the men in suits" to supervise the birth, the Mail on Sunday reported.

The 37-year-old, who is expected to give birth later this month, has appointed an "unnamed female doctor" to lead the team instead of Alan Farthing and Guy Thorpe-Beeston, the paper reported.

The two gynaecologists attended at the arrival of all three of the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge's children.

"Meghan said she doesn’t want the men in suits. She was adamant that she wanted her own people. It did leave a few of us a little baffled," a source was quoted as saying.

A spokesman for the Royal Family declined to comment.

Guy Thorpe-Beeston (left) and Alan Farthing (right), with Marcus Setchell, (centre), following the birth of Prince George

It is understood there will definitely be a role for the Queen's doctors in the birth, but it might not be a prominent one.

Mr Farthing, the Queen's surgeon-gynaecologist, was engaged to BBC presenter Jill Dando when she was shot dead in April 1999.

He was a pioneer in keyhole surgery and today specialises in using the technique to treat gynaecological cancer patients.

Mr Thorpe-Beeston, surgeon-gynaecologist to the Royal Household, delivered Charlotte in 2015.

He has a Harley Street practice, and is a consultant at the Portland private hospital and at the Chelsea and Westminster Hospital for the NHS.

A Cambridge graduate, he specialised in foetal medicine at King's College Hospital, and is an expert in high-risk pregnancies and recurrent miscarriage.

Sir Marcus Setchell, who was the Queen's surgeon-gynaecologist and who delivered Prince George, has since retired.