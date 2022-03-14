The Duchess of Sussex's estranged father Thomas Markle says he supports his daughter Samantha in her lawsuit against Meghan

The Duchess of Sussex during her appearance on "Ellen" (left) and Thomas Markle (right). The Ellen Show/YouTube, 60 Minutes Australia/YouTube

Thomas Markle said he supports Samantha Markle in her lawsuit against Meghan.

Meghan's half-sister is suing her for defamation following an interview with Oprah.

Thomas said in a YouTube video that the lawsuit would give him a chance to see Meghan in court.

Thomas Markle said he supports his eldest daughter, Samantha Markle, in her lawsuit against her half-sister, the Duchess of Sussex.

Samantha Markle, 57 is suing Meghan Markle, 40, for defamation following comments made by the duchess about her family during her Oprah Winfrey interview, TMZ initially reported on March 3. According to documents obtained by TMZ, Samantha is accusing Meghan of lying to the press as well as falsely spinning a "rags to royalty" narrative.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle during their interview with Oprah Winfrey. Harpo Productions/CBS/YouTube

She alleges that the duchess lied when she said Samantha only changed her last name back to Markle after she started dating Prince Harry, TMZ reported. She said Meghan's harsh words have hurt the sales of her autobiography, prevented her from getting jobs, and caused emotional and mental distress, according to court documents viewed by the news outlet.

"She changed her last name back to Markle in — I think she was in her early 50s at that time — only when I started dating Harry," the duchess told Winfrey in an interview that aired in March 2021. "So I think that says enough."

"When you talk about betrayal, betrayal comes from someone that you have a relationship with," Meghan said of her half-sister. "I don't feel comfortable talking about people that I really don't know."

Thomas Markle addressed the lawsuit during a conversation with celebrity photographer Karl Larsen that was uploaded to his YouTube channel on Sunday.

Larsen asked Thomas if he would be willing to give a deposition to the court, which he said he would be "more than happy" to do. Thomas, who has been estranged from his daughter since she married into the royal family in 2018, said it would be an opportunity to see her face to face.

"I've been trying for almost four years to get to see my daughter and her ginger husband in a courtroom face to face," Thomas said. "I haven't seen them face to face or my grandchildren, so I'd be thrilled to come to court and talk and defend my oldest daughter."

A spokesperson for the Duchess of Sussex is yet to respond to Thomas' comments. However, Meghan's lawyer Michael Kump told ET Canada earlier this month that Samantha's lawsuit is "baseless" and "absurd" and that he will give it the "minimum attention necessary."

Following the news of Samantha's lawsuit, BuzzFeed published a report titled "Meghan Markle's Biggest Troll Is Her Half-Sister Samantha" wherein reporter Ellie Hall investigated Samantha's use of various Twitter accounts over the past four years that appeared to publicly criticize Meghan as well as promote damaging and "potentially defamatory claims" about her half-sister.

Representatives for the Duchess of Sussex did not immediately respond to Insider's request for comment. Insider was unable to reach Samantha for comment on her lawsuit.

