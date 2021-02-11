The Duchess of Sussex's letter to her father, Thomas Markle, as published in Lord Justice Warby's ruling

Mandatory Credit: Photo by NIC BOTHMA/EPA-EFE/Shutterstock (11755774a) (FILE) - Britain's Meghan, the Duchess of Sussex looks on through the colourful and multicultural neighbourhood of Bo-Kaap in Cape Town, South Africa, 24 September 2019 (reissued 11 February 2021). The Duchess of Sussex has won her High Court privacy claim against the a British newspaper over the publication of a letter to her father Thomas Markle. Duchess of Sussex wins privacy case, Cape Town, South Africa - 24 Sep 2019 - NIC BOTHMA/Shutterstock

“Daddy,

It is with a heavy heart that I write this, not understanding why you have chosen to take this path, turning a blind eye to the pain you’re causing. The last time we spoke was seven days before our wedding when Harry and I called you. This was followed by a turbulent and confusing week where we called you multiple times a day to try to understand what was happening.

From my phone alone, I called you over 20 times and you ignored my calls, opting instead to solely speak to tabloids — leaving me in the days before our wedding worried, confused, shocked, and absolutely blindsided.

Post wedding you then made a choice to begin an onslaught of media interviews, which are still ongoing. Your actions have broken my heart into a million pieces — not simply because you have manufactured such unnecessary and unwarranted pain, but by making the choice to not tell the truth as you are puppeteered in this. Something I will never understand.

You've told the press that you called me to say you weren't coming to the wedding — that didn't happen because you never called. You've said I’ve never helped you financially and you’ve never asked me for help which is also untrue; you sent me an email last October that said, "if I've depended too much on you for financial help then I'm sorry but please if you could help me more, not as a bargaining chip for my loyalty. You already have that whether you realize it or not."

And while I still refuse to read any press, it was shared with me what you said about ... [Here, the claimant complained that her father had been unjust in what he wrote about a relative, and the claimant’s behaviour towards that relative. She provided a detailed rebuttal]. I have only ever loved, protected, and defended you, offering whatever financial support I could, worrying about your health be it your ... [Here, the claimant referred to a number of health problems encountered by her father] ..., and always asking how I could help.

So the week of the wedding to hear about you having a heart attack through a tabloid was horrifying. I called and texted you and desperately tried to find out about the medical treatment you would need and where you would be.

I begged you to accept help — we sent someone to your home, tried to have them drive you to the hospital, to get the best care and protection for you, and instead of speaking to me to accept this or any help, you stopped answering your phone and chose to only speak to tabloids. I will never understand why especially with you knowing I have always looked out for your health ... [Here, the claimant wrote about the nature and content of conversations with her father over the past 10 years] ... in the last two years your obsession with tabloid media only exacerbated my worry for you, which is why I pleaded with you to stop reading the tabloids.

On a daily basis you fixated and clicked on the lies they were writing about me, especially those manufactured by your other daughter, who I barely know ... [The claimant wrote about her upbringing, her half-sister and their relationship]... Though you feel you did your best to stop her while you watched me silently suffer at the hand of her vicious lies, I crumbled inside. ... [The claimant described her feelings about her father’s health] ... I ... urged you day after day to stop reading the tabloids.

But you couldn't — and your fascination grew into paranoia (and then rage) of how you were being portrayed. You know how much anguish tabloid press has caused — lies simply for click bait. So to suffer through this media circus created by you is all the more devastating.

You continue to be manipulated by the press, who are likely promising you the world to keep churning out these fictitious stories, yet still ridiculing you. The lies you have been paid to share about me, about our help for you, ... [Reference was made to support the claimant says her father received] ... is staggering and confusing. [... Reference was made to the contents of correspondence sent by Mr Markle ...]

We all rallied around to support and protect you from day one and this you know. So to hear about the attacks you’ve made at Harry in press, who was nothing but patient, kind, and understanding with you is perhaps the most painful of all. I will truly never understand it.

For some reason you choose to continue fabricating these stories, manufacturing this fictitious narrative, and entrenching yourself deeper into this web you’ve spun. The only thing that helps me sleep at night is the faith and knowing that a lie can’t live forever.

My hope is that you can take a moment to reflect on this. To remember our conversation seven days before the wedding when we asked you if the claims of you working with the paparazzi and press were true and told you if we tried to protect you from the story running (something we've never attempted to do for anyone, ourselves included) that we wouldn't be able to use that strength to protect our own children one day. Even knowing that, you said it wasn't true.

I believed you, trusted you, and told you I loved vou. The next morning the CCTV footage came out. You haven't reached out to me since the week of our wedding, and while you claim you have no way of contacting me, my number has remained the same. This you know. No texts, no missed calls, no outreach from you, just more global interviews you’re being paid to do to say harmful and hurtful things that are untrue.

If you, love me, as you tell the press you do, please stop. Please allow us to live our lives in peace. Please stop lying, please stop creating so much pain, please stop exploiting my relationship with my husband, and please stop taking the bait from the press.

I realize you are so far down this rabbit hole that you feel (or may feel) there is no way out, but if you take a moment to pause I think you’ll see that being able to live with a clear conscience is more valuable than any payment in the world. I ask for nothing other than peace, and I wish the same for you.

Meg