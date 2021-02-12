Duchess of Sussex's privacy victory 'was vindication of Megxit'

File photo dated 03/10/18 of The Duchess of Sussex, who is due to find out whether she has succeeded in a bid to have parts of her privacy claim against a newspaper over its publication of a letter she wrote to her father resolved without a trial. Issue date: Thursday February 11, 2021. PA Photo. Meghan, 39, is suing the publisher of The Mail On Sunday and MailOnline over a series of articles which reproduced parts of the handwritten letter sent to 76-year-old Thomas Markle in August 2018. See PA story COURTS Sussex. Photo credit should read: Dominic Lipinski/PA Wire - Dominic Lipinski/PA Wire

The Duchess of Sussex's victory in a privacy battle with the Mail on Sunday is vindication of "Megxit", her friends have said.

The Duchess was advised by aides within the Royal household not to bring the legal action against Associated Newspapers for publishing extracts of a private letter sent to her father.

Instead she pursued the case, hiring Schillings, a media law firm with an aggressive reputation.

It is thought to be the first time a member of the Royal family had engaged the firm.

Buckingham Palace had viewed with dismay the prospect of an unseemly court case in which the Duchess would have had to face her father across the courtroom.

However, in a judgment that took the Mail on Sunday by surprise, Lord Justice Warby ruled in favour of the Duchess in her privacy and copyright battle without the need for a trial.

Friends of the Duke and Duchess have told The Telegraph that the case would never have gone ahead if the former actress and her husband Prince Harry had not quit Royal duties to make a new life for themselves in Los Angeles. Friends said it allowed her to finance the claim "independently".

The decision is being seen as a vindication of their so-called ‘Megxit’ strategy which allows them to make money from their own commercial projects.

"There have been lots of people along the way who said they should have walked away or backed down,” said a friend, "It has shown determination on their part. I don't think it shows a desire for litigation but their resolve for seeking integrity and truth, where others would be encouraged to let things slide. That's their driver."

The friend added: "This action would not have got to this point if they were still working members of the Royal Family and were not financing it independently. This was not going to happen if they were still using Royal Family lawyers."

Associated Newspapers is now facing a legal bill including costs, according to experts, of as much as £5 million and damages that could include a share of the company’s profits in respect of the copyright claim. The Duchess has pledged to give the damages to an anti-bullying charity.

Story continues

The newspaper is considering an appeal and is dismayed and puzzled that the judge refused to allow the case to go to trial and hear evidence from the Duchess, her father Thomas Markle and also four Buckingham Palace aides (known collectively as the Palace Four) who had said they were willing to testify.

The Telegraph understands that none of the Palace Four had given witness statements but the fact they had been willing to attend the High Court had led to fierce speculation about what they were prepared to say about the inner workings of the Palace during the time of the Duchess.

Buckingham Palace said it would have been “unfair” to have dragged the Palace Four into court and put them through the “stresses and strains” of giving evidence.

"I don't think anyone who was just doing their job wants to be piggy in the middle in what would have been a very bitter case,” said a Palace source. "There was the risk that their future career, legacy, work would have been defined by that."

The rest of the Royal Family will consider the ruling and may be emboldened by the Duchess’s success without the indignity of having to appear in the witness box.

Prince Charles sued the Mail on Sunday in 2005 for publishing extracts from his private journals - Ben Burchall/AFP

A senior aide said: "We're not afraid of a decent [legal] dust up over privacy. Only recently the Palace was arguing that no one had the right to speculate about whether the Queen had been vaccinated."

The Palace is relieved the case has not gone ahead.

“No one was looking forward to it,” said the source, but courtiers remain unsure until Associated Newspapers decides whether to appeal, and then whether Lord Justice Warby allows it to go ahead. Otherwise the publishers will have to seek permission directly from the Court of Appeal.

The Mail on Sunday had been confident that the trial would go ahead but a new barrister brought into the case by the Duchess changed the course of the legal claim. Justin Rushbrooke QC filed an application in November, 14 months after the claim was issued, to seek a summary judgment and have the case struck out.

The action was brought by the Duchess after the Mail on Sunday published in February 2019 large extracts of a private letter she had sent to her father after her wedding.

The existence of the letter was first made public in a US magazine article in which five friends of the Duchess had given briefings in support of her.