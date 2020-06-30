Duck® Brand Announces 20th Annual Stuck at Prom® Finalists

Community voting to crown $10,000 scholarship winners now open

AVON, Ohio, June 30, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- While many teens missed out on the opportunity to attend their prom in person this year, it didn't stop them from getting their creative juices flowing to enter Duck® Brand's 20th Annual Stuck at Prom® Scholarship Contest. In fact, despite the unusual circumstances surrounding this year's contest, the company received a near record high of 355 dress and tux entries, which were all reviewed by a panel of judges to determine the top 10 finalists – five dresses and five tuxes.

Starting now, the public can vote online to crown two Grand Prize winners—one dress and one tux—who each receive a $10,000 scholarship. Eight runners up receive $500 scholarships and Duck® Brand prize packs worth $100.

2020 Stuck at Prom® Dress Finalists:

Ainsley Dunning (Bristol, VA)

81 hours & 14 Duck Tape® rolls

Lena Hart (Ayr, Ontario, CA)

146 hours & 12 Duck Tape® rolls

Peyton Manker (Sparta, IL)

395 hours & 41 Duck Tape® rolls

Zipporah Wills (Rancho Cucamonga, CA)

120 hours & 20 Duck Tape® rolls

Anna Knall (Palm Desert, CA)

40 hours & 10 Duck Tape® rolls

2020 Stuck at Prom® Tux Finalists:

Courtney Barber (Rolling Hills Estates, CA)

90 hours & 9 Duck Tape® rolls

Ashton Cordisco (Marietta, GA)

80 hours & 27 Duck Tape® rolls

Joshua O'Halla (Rocky River, OH)

96 hours & 20 Duck Tape® rolls

Erick Friend (Missouri City, TX)

105 hours & 25 Duck Tape® rolls

Larry Inniss III (Freeport, NY)

43 hours & 25 Duck Tape® rolls

The panel of judges selected the finalists by evaluating each Duck Tape® masterpiece on criteria including use of color and design, workmanship, and originality. They also considered how the Duck Tape® was utilized in the creation of the dress or tux and accessories.

"Every year we are blown away by the creativity and imagination of our Stuck at Prom® participants, and 2020 was no exception," says Ashley Luke, Senior Product Manager & Global Brand Manager at Duck® Brand's parent company, Shurtape Technologies, LLC. "We're thrilled we were able to inspire students during these challenging times, and we can't wait to see which entries take home our Grand Prizes!"

Finalists are encouraged to drum up support and votes for their entries using word of mouth, social media, local news outlets and any other creative promotional ideas they dream up.

Dates to Remember:

Community Voting on Finalists: June 30 through July 10, 2020

Grand Prize Winners Announced: On or around July 21, 2020

Learn more about the 20th Annual Duck® Brand Stuck at Prom® Scholarship Contest and vote for your favorite finalists at StuckAtProm.com.

DUCK TAPE® BRAND DUCT TAPE

An American original, Duck Tape® brand duct tape is the fix-all to help with everyday repairs, projects or crafts. Duck Tape® offers a vast array of innovative, forward-thinking solutions that help everyone – from makers and creators to do-it-yourselfers and professionals – bring their ideas to life. The brand sets trends with its wide variety of colors and designs, inspires creativity and leads the way in DIY or jobsite projects, crafting, and more, by providing the tools consumers need to make or repair anything. Duck Tape® brand is marketed by Shurtape Technologies, LLC, an industry-leading manufacturer of adhesive tape and consumer home and office products, with facilities worldwide.