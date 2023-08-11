Duck decapitated during deranged domestic dispute

A central Michigan man is accused of ripping the head off a duck during a domestic dispute with his girlfriend.

Michael Lee Humphries, 49, killed one of the two birds he’d given his girlfriend when the pair had an argument following a Stevie Nicks concert, Genesee County Sheriff Christopher Swanson announced Wednesday.

“Humphries ripped the head off a companion domesticated animal for one purpose and one purpose alone — psychological domination and intimidation of a domestic violence victim,” Swanson said in a Facebook video.

Humphries — who has a previous conviction for aggravated stalking — allegedly got into a fight with his girlfriend of about 18 months at a Saturday night concert in Ohio, where he left her at the venue but retuned to drive her home.

The following day, tensions continued in Michigan, where the suspect allegedly went into a barn, decapitated a duck with his hands and threw its disfigured carcass into a bucket with its spine showing. He then grabbed his girlfriend “by the face — leaving marks on her face,” and forced her to look at what he’d done

“That’s domestic violence at an epic level,” the sheriff raged.

Swanson said there’s a “direct connect” between having the capacity to harm defenseless animals and being a person who can hurt vulnerable humans. He cited Michigan school shooter Ethan Crumbley as an example of someone who tortured animals before graduating to fatally shooting four students at Oxford High School in 2021.

Charges against Humphries include one count of domestic abuse and first-degree torturing of an animal, which carries a 10-year prison sentence.

“If you’re like Humphries, we will find you,” Swanson warned.