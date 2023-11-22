Duck hunter needs rescue after getting stuck in mud

The Mooresville Fire-Rescue Water Team put their muscles to work after rescuing a duck hunter stuck in mud on Wednesday.

The call came out around 9:30 a.m. near Westmoreland Road in Mooresville, and it sounded like a scene out of an old cartoon about quicksand.

First responders found the hunter in the middle of the water, unable to move.

The duck hunter’s waders appeared to have gotten stuck in the mud, and the water rescue team had to use two men to pull him free.

According to the rescue water team, the hunter wasn’t hurt.

