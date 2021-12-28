Duck plays a dangerous game of hide and seek with tiger in viral video

Fully grown tigers can be playful too, or at least, that’s what a viral Twitter video with the apex predator playing hide and seek with a duck shows.



Playful killer kitty: The video, posted by Twitter user @buitengebieden_, has already amassed more than 700,000 views.









The 46-second clip shows a tiger stealthily approaching a duck, who soon dives underwater after noticing the big cat.

The duck reappears on the other side of the tiger and continues to disappear and reappear until the video cuts off.

Some Twitter users applauded the bravery of the duck. One user even pointed out how similar the video is to a specific scene with Sheldon Cooper (Jim Parsons) and Leonard Hofstadter (Johnny Galecki) in “The Big Bang Theory.”







I need to get me a set of balls like this duck has lol

— IShouldMuteMyself (@sho_nuff_kd) December 26, 2021









The supreme confidence that you gain when you know that your opponent is out of his depth in your own waters

— Philosophus (@Philosophuslux) December 26, 2021













Another viral clip: A similar video went viral in July showing the same interaction between a duck and a tiger. Only that time, however, the clip was shared by Indian billionaire Anand Mahindra on Twitter.



“This explains — better than any management lecture — the advantages in business of being small, nimble and quick-witted,” the chairman of the Mahindra Group wrote. “That’s why large companies need to carve out startup teams & startup cultures within themselves in order to pursue new opportunities.”



