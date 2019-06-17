Ducks announce Eakins as new head coach

The Anaheim Ducks announced Monday the hiring of Dallas Eakins as their head coach.

"This is a tremendous honor for my family," said Eakins, 52, who most recently was head coach of the Ducks' American Hockey League affiliate, the San Diego Gulls.

"I am truly humbled. It was a privilege to serve as head coach of the San Diego Gulls during our first four seasons, and I look forward to build off that success here in Anaheim."

Eakins led the team since 2015, with the Gulls finishing 36-24-5 last season before ultimately falling in the third round of the Calder Cup playoffs.

Eakins also has NHL head coaching experience, leading the Edmonton Oilers to a 36-63-14 record from 2013-15. He played for eight teams across a 10-year NHL career as a defenseman, scoring no goals and adding nine assists.

Eakins replaces Randy Carlyle, who was fired as Ducks coach in February after a dreadful 2-15-4 stretch where Anaheim lost 12 straight games (0-8-4) from Dec. 18-Jan. 15. General manager Bob Murray served as interim coach for the rest of the season, leading the Ducks to a 14-11-1 record to finish the season.

"Dallas is an outstanding head coach who has worked well with our players since joining the organization four years ago," Murray said. "He is a tremendous leader and strategist and deserves this opportunity."

Anaheim was sixth in the Pacific Division at 35-37-10 last season. The Ducks missed the playoffs for the first time since the 2011-12 campaign.

--Field Level Media