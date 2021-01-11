In wake of Capitol riot, active-duty Army officer under investigation

An active-duty Army Special Forces officer is under investigation for her presence at the Capitol during the riot there on Jan. 6, according to an Army spokesman.

The Army is investigating Capt. Emily Rainey’s presence at the Capitol and what she did there, said Maj. Dan Lessard, spokesperson for 1st Special Forces Command (Airborne) at Fort Bragg, North Carolina. It is unclear if she violated any laws, he said.

Rioters stormed the Capitol and interrupted Congress’ formal count of the state-certified Electoral College victory of President-elect Joe Biden in a melee that left five people dead.

Rainey is an active duty psychological operations officer assigned to the 4th Psychological Operations Group (Airborne). Her request to retire was approved in November, and she is to leave the Army in April, Lessard said.

Sen. Tammy Duckworth, D-Ill., says authorities must bring "the neo-Nazis, white supremacists and conspiracy theorists who formed this mob to justice.”

On Monday, Sen. Tammy Duckworth, D-Illinois, asked acting Defense Secretary Christopher Miller to allow military criminal investigators to join civilian law enforcement authorities in determining if troops or veterans took part in the insurrection. The Pentagon acknowledged receiving Duckworth’s letter.

Duckworth, D-Ill., a member of the Senate Armed Services Committee, asked by letter that military criminal investigators determine whether service members or veterans “engaged in insurrection or participated in a seditious conspiracy.”

“Our Nation must demonstrate resolve and resilience in bringing the neo-Nazis, white supremacists and conspiracy theorists who formed this mob to justice,” Duckworth wrote. “This includes addressing deeply troubling reports that members of the U.S. Armed Forces” and veterans took part in the mayhem that resulted in five deaths.

Rep. Jason Crow, D-Colo., also asked Pentagon officials to determine whether current or former members of the military were involved in the attack.

Rioting at the Capitol, Duckworth wrote, would violate the pledge troops take to defend the Constitution and be a “disgraceful insult” to the majority of troops who serve honorably.

“Upholding good order and discipline demands that the U.S. Armed Forces root out extremists that infiltrate the military and threaten our national security,” wrote Duckworth, an Iraq War veteran.

Crow, a former Army Ranger, said he spoke with Army Secretary Ryan McCarthy on Sunday and was told that "at least 25 domestic terrorism cases have been opened as a result of the assault on the Capitol."

A Defense Department official said some troops – active and reserve duty – may have been involved in the riot, and the military will investigate them as necessary.

"There is concern that military members may have been involved in the riot," the official said.

The Pentagon was asked to review all members of the security detail for Biden's inauguration Jan. 20 to ensure they are "not sympathetic to domestic terrorists," Crow said.

