Ducommun Full Year 2022 Earnings: EPS Misses Expectations

1 min read

Ducommun (NYSE:DCO) Full Year 2022 Results

Key Financial Results

  • Revenue: US$712.5m (up 10% from FY 2021).

  • Net income: US$28.8m (down 79% from FY 2021).

  • Profit margin: 4.0% (down from 21% in FY 2021). The decrease in margin was driven by higher expenses.

  • EPS: US$2.38 (down from US$11.41 in FY 2021).

earnings-and-revenue-growth
earnings-and-revenue-growth

All figures shown in the chart above are for the trailing 12 month (TTM) period

Ducommun EPS Misses Expectations

Revenue was in line with analyst estimates. Earnings per share (EPS) missed analyst estimates by 3.1%.

Looking ahead, revenue is forecast to grow 5.4% p.a. on average during the next 2 years, compared to a 6.4% growth forecast for the Aerospace & Defense industry in the US.

Performance of the American Aerospace & Defense industry.

The company's shares are down 4.5% from a week ago.

Risk Analysis

We should say that we've discovered 2 warning signs for Ducommun that you should be aware of before investing here.

