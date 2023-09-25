Duda supports sending old Polish military equipment to Ukraine after replacing it with new one

Andrzej Duda, President of the Republic of Poland, has supported delivering old military equipment to Ukraine after its replacement with new ones.

Source: Duda in an interview with Super Express, as reported by European Pravda

Duda mentioned the statement of Polish Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki that his country is currently not delivering weapons to Ukraine.

Quote: "I took the Prime Minister's statement quite differently. Perhaps because I myself recently spoke with him, among other things, about the transfer of equipment to Ukraine. We both said that there is no question of transferring the new equipment that we are now buying, for example, K2 howitzers or K9 tanks [made in the Republic of Korea]," he said.

Duda emphasised that this equipment should serve to strengthen the Polish army.

"We are not spending billions to give it away suddenly. But this does not mean that we will not transfer weapons to Ukraine at all. When the old equipment is replaced with modern ones, I do not see a problem delivering it to the Ukrainians," he said.

Duda stressed one should not make hasty conclusions.

"You need to get your emotions under control because let's remember who will benefit the most if the paths of Poland and Ukraine diverge. The aftermath can be tragic," Duda said.

Background:

Ukrainska Pravda is the place where you will find the most up-to-date information about everything related to the war in Ukraine. Follow us on Twitter, support us, or become our patron!