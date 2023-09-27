Duda visits junction of Poland's border with Ukraine and Belarus

Polish President Andrzej Duda, together with other high-ranking officials, has visited the junction of Poland’s border with Ukraine and Belarus.

Source: Office of the President of Poland on Twitter (X), as reported by European Pravda

Prezydent @AndrzejDuda odwiedził rejon granicy państwa – trójstyk granic Polski, Białorusi i Ukrainy. Spotkał się tam z funkcjonariuszami @Straz_Graniczna, @PolskaPolicja i żołnierzami Wojska Polskiego wykonującymi zadania w zakresie ochrony granicy państwowej. pic.twitter.com/VzDRRoTdnb — Kancelaria Prezydenta (@prezydentpl) September 26, 2023

Details: There [at the junction of the borders – ed.] the president met with Border Service employees and the police and military personnel who are responsible for protecting the state border.

The president's office noted that Duda arrived at the border together with Mariusz Kamiński, Minister of the Interior and Administration of Poland, and Jacek Siewiera, Head of the National Security Bureau.

"We familiarised ourselves with the information about the current situation on the border with Ukraine and Belarus," another message said.

Duda also awarded officers who were wounded in the line of duty during an attack by aggressive migrants from the border with Belarus.

Prezydent RP @AndrzejDuda: Odznaczyłem dziś także funkcjonariuszy, którzy zostali poszkodowani na służbie, zostali zaatakowani i ranni. To cena jaką ponosi funkcjonariusz wykonujący rzetelnie obowiązki. Chylę głowę przez wszystkimi mundurowymi ze Straży Granicznej oraz innych… pic.twitter.com/aivCyqwwGP — BBN (@BBN_PL) September 26, 2023

Background: Earlier, Polish Interior Minister Mariusz Kaminski said that Poland, together with the Baltic states, is ready to take serious steps in the event of serious incidents on the border with Belarus.

Kaminski alo noted that Poland, Latvia, Lithuania and Estonia had agreed to close the border with Belarus in the event of a "critical incident".

