Duda warns of Putin forming ‘coalition of evil’ as Russian invasion marks return of imperialism

Vladimir Putin has decided to "set the world on fire," President of Poland Andrzej Duda said during the Ukrainian Breakfast event in Davos on Jan. 18.

"I’m absolutely sure that we can say, 30 years after the Soviet Union collapsed, that now we are witnessing the rebirth of Russian imperialism in its bloodthirsty version," the Polish leader said.

“Without any doubts, Putin decided to set the world on fire.”

He argues that the most dangerous thing is that a "coalition of evil" is forming against the backdrop of Russia's war against Ukraine.

Duda urged world leaders not to succumb to war fatigue and warned that the new "coalition of evil" is ready to take any risk to “run the global order.”

If Putin wins in Ukraine, it will send a clear message to the whole world and encourage Russia's supporters to step up their actions against the West.

"Ukrainians must decide their own future,” he continued.

“No one else can decide it."

Duda emphasized that the conflict would only end with Moscow’s full defeat. If Rusia emerged victorious, then it will set its sights on a new victim.

“This is typical behavior for Russian imperialism,” said Duda.

Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba earlier said that Russia would suffer more defeats in 2024, noting that Hitler, like Putin, also projected strength but ended up being defeated.

Vladimir Putin's press secretary Dmitry Peskov, commenting on the Davos meeting, said on Jan. 15 that discussions of peace talks without Russia's participation were allegedly "devoid of prospects for achieving results."



Read the original article on The New Voice of Ukraine