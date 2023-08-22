“Dude is losing it”: Trump jokes about fleeing to Russia “with Vladimir” in Fulton Truth Social rant

Former President Donald Trump on Monday fumed over a judge setting a $200,000 bond in his Fulton County election conspiracy case. "The failed District Attorney of Fulton County (Atlanta), Fani Willis, insisted on a $200,000 Bond from me," he wrote on Truth Social after his lawyers met with prosecutors in Atlanta to discuss the terms of his bond. "I assume, therefore, that she thought I was a 'flight' risk - I'd fly far away, maybe to Russia, Russia, Russia, share a gold domed suite with Vladimir, never to be seen or heard from again. Would I be able to take my very 'understated' airplane with the gold TRUMP affixed for all to see. Probably not, I'd be much better off flying commercial - I'm sure nobody would recognize me!"

"Dude is losing it," tweeted national security attorney Bradley Moss.

"Can you believe it? I'll be going to Atlanta, Georgia, on Thursday to be ARRESTED by a Radical Left District Attorney, Fani Willis," Trump wrote in another post, accusing Willis of raising money off "this WITCH HUNT" and coordinating his prosecution with President Joe Biden. "He better get this stuff out of his system now because his bond conditions are not going to allow some of this type of commentary pending trial," Moss wrote after a judge barred Trump from making "direct or indirect threats of any nature" against any defendants, witnesses, victims or "against the community," including "posts on social media or reposts of posts made by another individual on social media."