Dudley man who sold ghost guns to FBI informant sentenced to 7+ years in prison

WORCESTER – A Dudley man was sentenced to 92 months in prison and three years of supervised release for illegal gun sale charges.

The sentencing by the federal court in Worcester on Friday comes after Zachary Zella, 30, pleaded guilty in December to engaging in and conspiring to engage in the business of dealing and manufacturing firearms without a license in December, according to a statement by the office of U.S. Attorney for the District of Massachusetts Rachael S. Rollins.

The charges stem from allegations that Zella sold an FBI informant four 9mm ghost gun pistols – one of which contained a Gamo laser sight – and ammunition between March and May 2022.

Guns without a visible serial number, or homemade guns, are typically referred to as ghost guns by authorities.

In an affidavit seeking search warrants related to the case, FBI Task Force Officer Michael C. Alvarado outlined three separate gun purchases made by the informant.

During the first sale, Alvarado wrote that the man selling the gun emerged from the woods near the power lines wearing "a black ski mask and dark-colored trench coat," and "a 1911-style handgun." This firearm contained an extended magazine and red-dot sight, he wrote.

Zella, who communicated with the informant via text message, used code words, referring to guns as gaming consoles and ammunition as games or food, according to the affidavit.

Alvarado sought the search warrants days later.

Zella was arrested and charged in June 2022 alongside Mickie Simmons of Brookfield, also charged in the case.

Simmons, 31, was indicted in November on charges of conspiracy to deal firearms without a license, dealing firearms without a license and being a felon in possession of ammunition.

Authorities allege that during a later search of Simmons’ residence, at least five ghost guns, 15 ghost-gun kits, numerous rounds of ammunition, components of assault rifles, several other firearms and more than $25,000 in cash were seized.

Alvarado said both men have felony records that would preclude them from possessing or selling guns or ammunition.

“Ghost guns pose a real and imminent threat to public safety in our communities,” stated Rollins. “Each of these illegal ghost guns could have been used in a violent crime, shooting or murder. Each bullet represents a potential shooting or homicide victim. Keeping illegal firearms off our streets and out of the hands of prohibited individuals is critical to addressing and eliminating gun violence.

