Dudley Zoo announces death of 'firm favourite' lioness

One of two lioness sisters at Dudley Zoo has died.

Kyra was put to sleep after the 17-year-old's health declined over recent weeks related to her advancing age, the zoo said.

She joined the attraction in 2009 with her sister Asha and both were "firm favourites" with visitors, it added.

Plans were already in place to bring in a new companion for them and the zoo said they still aim to bring in the new arrival to live with Asha.

Kyra's keepers were said to be devastated by her loss.

Born in Edinburgh Zoo in 2006, the Asiatic lioness moved with her sister to Twycross Zoo before the relocation to Dudley.

The breed is among the rarest on the plant with fewer than 500 globally and are only found in the wild in part of India, the zoo said.

Visitors to the attraction responded to its post on Facebook with their condolences on hearing the news.

Clare Slater wrote: "So very sorry to hear this news today, we've loved watching Kyra over the years, sending lots of love to her keepers. I'm glad to hear someone is arriving to keep Asha company."

Ally Edwards added: "We saw you sunbathing just the other day, looking so peaceful."

Female Asiatic lions' lifespan is typically between 17-18 years.

Follow BBC West Midlands on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Send your story ideas to: newsonline.westmidlands@bbc.co.uk