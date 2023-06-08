Dudley Zoo welcome new baby two-toed sloth

A baby sloth snuggles into its mum in cute pictures released by Dudley Zoo of its latest new arrival.

The two-toed sloth pup, which is yet to be named, was born at the Castle Hill attraction two weeks ago.

It is the second offspring born to zoo's sloth couple, Flo and Reggie, who already have a young one-year-old named Button.

Pat Stevens from the zoo said staff were "really happy" to have found a compatible breeding pair.

The newborn belongs to one of two groups of sloth and is a Linnaeus's two-toed sloth, which takes its name from two long curved claws at the end of each of its limbs.

The species is native to rainforests in South America but have been decreasing in numbers through loss of habitat and deforestation

The animals give birth while hanging upside down, with baby sloths crawling onto the mum's stomach, where it remains for the next six months.

"The baby is alert and just like first time around, Flo is taking motherhood all in her stride," Ms Stevens added.

"We've spotted Reggie coming over for a sniff of the baby, while Button is keeping herself to herself at the moment, but we've made sure she has a few extra treats now she's a big sister."

Keepers at the zoo have not confirmed the new arrival's gender and are currently deciding on its name.

Follow BBC West Midlands on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Send your story ideas to: newsonline.westmidlands@bbc.co.uk