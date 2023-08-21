Due by '25, work starting on road from First Coast Expressway to north of Green Cove Springs

Cathedral Oak Parkway, shown in bright green, is scheduled to open in early 2025 to link the First Coast Expressway to roads around Green Cove Springs.

A road linking neighborhoods around Green Cove Springs to the First Coast Expressway could be completed by early 2025, planners said as Clay County officials broke ground last week on the 3.3-mile Cathedral Oak Parkway.

The two-lane road “is a huge step towards elevating our transportation network,” U.S. Rep. Aaron Bean said in an emailed announcement touting the project’s start.

Bean called the groundbreaking “a significant milestone towards seamlessly connecting the communities of Green Cove Springs and Middleburg, as well as ensuring our society remains mobile for decades to come.”

The $40.8 million project, with bike lanes and sidewalks, will run from the expressway to the junction of County Road 315 and Maryland Avenue north of Green Cove Springs, along a route that had been planned for years as work on the expressway approached the county seat.

Road plans envsion other interchanges along the expressway, including one just south of Green Cove Springs, where the expressway will pass U.S. 17 on the way to a replacement for the Shands Bridge across the St. Johns River.

The project is part of the county’s Bonded Transportation Program, a web of roadwork plans focusing on areas around Green Cove Springs, Lake Asbury and Middleburg.

