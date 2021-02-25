Due to climate change, Miami Beach moving away from palm trees to create more shade

Martin Vassolo
·5 min read

Whether swaying in the background of a Super Bowl glamour shot or printed on Art Deco-themed postcards, palm trees are synonymous with the sun-and-fun allure of Miami Beach. In a city with nearly 50,000 trees, more than half have fronds.

But due to rising temperatures, that’s about to change.

To help address the consequences of climate change, city leaders will cut back on the number of new palms in the city and add more eco-friendly shade trees to the Beach’s canopy.

Guided by an urban forestry master plan, which the Miami Beach City Commission unanimously approved in October, city officials are working to reduce the concentration of palms to 25% of the total canopy by 2050. The city says the cutback — intended to help reduce urban warming, improve air quality and absorb more carbon and rainwater — will be accomplished during upcoming construction projects that already require the removal of trees, partly by removing some palms but mostly by adding new shade trees.

“Palms, while an iconic part of Miami Beach’s landscape, have moved from being an accent plant to a major component of the city’s urban forest,” the urban forestry master plan reads.

The execution of the plan has alarmed one city commissioner, who recoiled at a January memo that announced the coming removal of 1,000 palms. But Elizabeth Wheaton, the city’s environmental and sustainability director, told the Miami Herald that the city is not just going around chopping down palm trees.

“Expanding shade canopy will enhance the city’s brand and quality of life,” Wheaton wrote in an email. “Palms will continue to be a focal point along the city’s roads, greenspaces and parks.”

Over the next 20 years, Wheaton said the city aims to plant more than 1,300 new shade trees per year. New shade trees will be added around existing palms to make the city more walkable and pleasant, she said, adding that trees like the royal poinciana and gumbo limbo “reduce the heat island effect, uptake carbon and rainwater, and improve air quality.”

It’s unclear how many fewer palm trees Miami Beach may have in the coming decades, but Wheaton noted that the percentage of palms could be reduced by exclusively adding shade trees to the existing population.

Currently, the city has 22 active projects that require the removal of palms and trees. More than 1,000 palm trees are slated for removal, but 891 new ones will be planted — so 169 will be lost in the aggregate. Nearly 500 shade trees will be removed under the projects, but close to 900 will be added. The city code requires that any palms or other trees impacted by redevelopment must be replaced with new shade trees.

“Palms are not actively being removed, rather canopy trees are being prioritized for planting to increase the city’s tree canopy percentage citywide to maximize environmental, social, and economic benefits of trees,” Wheaton said.

Arazoza Brothers commercial landscaping employees survey the area for trees to remove in North Beach Oceanside Park, just past 79th Street. The area is slated to become a part of the final segment of Miami Beach&#x002019;s seven-mile pedestrian beachwalk, which spans the entire length of the city, and is scheduled to break ground in the coming months in North Beach. The $4.5 million project will extend the paved walking and cycling path from 79th Street to the edge of city limits at 87th Terrace, east of the North Beach Oceanside Park and Collins Avenue.
Arazoza Brothers commercial landscaping employees survey the area for trees to remove in North Beach Oceanside Park, just past 79th Street. The area is slated to become a part of the final segment of Miami Beach’s seven-mile pedestrian beachwalk, which spans the entire length of the city, and is scheduled to break ground in the coming months in North Beach. The $4.5 million project will extend the paved walking and cycling path from 79th Street to the edge of city limits at 87th Terrace, east of the North Beach Oceanside Park and Collins Avenue.

But talk of removing palm trees has created some friction.

Miami Beach Commissioner Steven Meiner has come out against the policy in recent weeks. He casts the program as a mass removal of palms that will damage the Beach brand and has rallied some residents behind his cause.

At Meiner’s request, the city will hold a video meeting March 2 at 4 p.m. to discuss the plan and hear from residents.

“The removal of so many iconic, beautiful palm trees, including royal palms, will have a negative impact on our historic, cultural and economic brand,” Meiner wrote in an email. “Millions of tourists throughout the U.S. and the world annually visit Miami Beach and palm trees are an integral part of our brand. There are only a handful of tropical climates in the United States where palm trees can grow.”

He has posed for photos at North Beach Oceanside Park, where the city is removing or relocating 51 palm trees as part of the park’s redevelopment. The city is adding 29 new palm trees and 15 shade trees to the park. The nearby beachwalk project will involve the removal of 183 palms and the addition of 433 shade trees.

Miami Beach Commissioner Steven Meiner stands in North Beach Oceanside Park near a palm tree marked for removal under a plan by the city to reduce the number of palms in the city in favor of shade trees.
Miami Beach Commissioner Steven Meiner stands in North Beach Oceanside Park near a palm tree marked for removal under a plan by the city to reduce the number of palms in the city in favor of shade trees.

Meiner voted for the master plan in October, but now says it did not include specifics about how many trees were to be removed. Meiner said he became concerned after Interim City Manager Raul Aguila detailed in a January memo that more than 1,000 palms would be removed as part of the active city projects.

One possible point of confusion: Aguila’s memo says the forestry master plan calls for “reducing and replacing the overall number of palms” to cut down their numbers in the coming decades. Wheaton now says the memo was unintentionally misleading. The forestry master plan, she said, does not explicitly recommend removing palm trees.

“The statement was incorrect and will be fixed in the memo for the workshop,” Wheaton said Wednesday, adding that the city’s goal is to add scores of shade trees so that they ”once again become the predominant form of canopy.”

Aguila stressed Monday that changing course now could make ongoing projects more expensive.

“Another thing to consider is changing direction midstream may affect projects that are being designed in according with the Master Plan, resulting in costly change orders and projects delays,” he wrote in a text message.

Meiner said he has met with forestry experts who share his concern. His aide, Amadeus Huff, has drummed up support for changing the policy on Facebook, urging residents to call into the workshop to “raise your concerns.”

“They are removing our brand, our identity,” Huff wrote in one comment. “If this plan goes forward, they might as well remove the palm from our City’s official logo.”

Recommended Stories

  • It’s final. Miami commissioners approve eco-adventure plan, hotel for Jungle Island.

    The operators of Jungle Island got the final go-ahead from city commissioners Thursday to build a hotel and a series of recreational features designed to improve the long-struggling attraction’s fortunes by turning it into an “eco-adventure” resort.

  • Coral Gables High football coach, teacher is missing. Cops ask for help finding him

    Coral Gables Senior High Head Football Coach and Teach Roger Pollard has gone missing Thursday night, police say.

  • Obama reveals ‘white resistance’ stopped him from pushing for reparations

    Throughout his presidential terms, it appeared that Barack Obama was opposed to reparations in America. Now, the former president is clarifying that he does believe reparations for Black Americans are ‘justified’ but that overt resistance from white people in power stopped him from pushing for it during his presidency.

  • The Yellowstone -verse is heading to Texas for spin-off 6666

    Sheridan is also set to executive produce Mayor of Kingstown at Paramount+, starring Jeremy Renner.

  • Atlantic Ocean circulation weakens, sparking climate worries

    New study finds evidence of an unprecedented slowdown in North Atlantic Ocean circulation, likely to due to human-caused climate change.

  • Surreal vision of frozen trees on Louisiana lake

    Trees on Lake Fausse Point in Louisiana are covered in ice Frozen trees make for an unusual sight on Louisiana lake

  • Top Florida Democrat makes 2022 play as DeSantis' stock rises

    Nikki Fried and Ron DeSantis are feuding over the late Rush Limbaugh ahead of the 2022 Florida governor's race.

  • Analysis: Window is already narrowing for Republican to challenge Donald Trump for 2024

    It is looking ever more probable that Donald Trump will run for the White House again in 2024. His opponents, including some within the Republican Party, say four years is an eternity in politics and much can change. But, in reality it isn’t four years. Candidates will begin officially announcing their runs in early 2023. That's only two years from now. And they will be quietly cultivating donors and influential backers long before that. So it is actually quite a narrow window for anyone else to overhaul Mr Trump before his campaign juggernaut gets going. All eyes are on his speech this Sunday at CPAC, the annual conservative conference, which like Mr Trump has relocated from Washington to Florida. The speech will see him fully re-emerge from his post-presidential cocoon. Indications emanating from Mar-a-Lago suggest the speech will be designed to leave any would-be presidential nominees in no doubt whatsoever that he is still the presumptive first choice. An adviser told The Telegraph that Mr Trump has spent the last weeks taking a break, and practising his golf swing, but is keen to re-engage in the fight. In terms of age, Mr Trump would be 78 on Election Day 2024. If successful, he would become the oldest person ever elected president. But he would only be six months older than Joe Biden was on Election Day 2020. Even Mitt Romney admitted this week that the former president would win easily if he decides to run. Mr Romney, who has twice voted to convict Mr Trump in impeachment trials, said: "I don't know if he'll run in 2024 or not, but if he does, I'm pretty sure he will win the nomination." If he does, Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell said on Thursday he would "absolutely" support the former president, les than a month after excoriating Mr Trump in a blistering floor speech. "I've got at least four members that I think are planning on running for president, plus governors and others," Mr McConnell said. "There's no incumbent. Should be a wide open race." But when directly asked if he would support Mr Trump again were he to win the nomination, Mr McConnell responded: "The nominee of the party? Absolutely."

  • Eddie Murphy says Ryan Coogler tried to make a 'Coming to America' sequel starring Michael B. Jordan - but he didn't like the idea

    Eddie Murphy said that Ryan Coogler's idea had Michael B. Jordan playing his son, "looking for a wife."

  • Experts Say Novavax’s COVID-19 Vaccine Shows ‘Very Promising’ Efficacy in Early Research

    It also relies on very different tech than its mRNA competitors.

  • Nissan says makes breakthrough with engine in reducing CO2 emissions

    Nissan Motor Co said on Friday it has reached a breakthrough in achieving a 50% thermal efficiency with its in-development e-POWER hybrid technology, which could lead to a further reduction of car CO2 emissions. This new thermal efficiency level would improve fuel consumption by 25% over the 40% thermal efficiency level in the upcoming e-POWER engine, the company said. "Nissan's latest approach to engine development has raised the bar to world-leading levels, accelerating past the current auto industry average range of 40% thermal efficiency, making it possible to even further reduce vehicle CO2 emissions," the company said in a statement.

  • Biden orders airstrikes against infrastructure used by 'Iranian-backed militant groups' in Syria

    The Department of Defense said the strikes were carried out at the president's direction following attacks on the US military in Iraq.

  • Spring-like weather across much of US, possible heavy snow in Rockies and parts of West

    It is starting to feel like spring from California to New York and around the rest of the country. Record high temperatures were broken on Tuesday in the San Francisco Bay area with Oakland reaching 84 degrees and Napa hitting 81. In Dallas, Texas, temperatures reached 81 degrees after being below zero last week and it was the warmest temperature in Dallas since last November.

  • J&J's coronavirus shot could dramatically accelerate the US vaccine rollout. Here's your new vaccination timeline.

    The nation could now distribute 500 million doses by the end of June - enough to vaccinate all of its adult population.

  • Rebel Wilson to Star in Paramount Players Teen Comedy ‘Senior Year’

    Rebel Wilson will star in “Senior Year,” a high school comedy being produced by Paramount Players and directed by Alex Hardcastle, the studio announced Thursday. Wilson will play a cheerleader who was once one of the most popular kids in her high school before an accident put her in a coma for 20 years. After she awakes, she returns to the same school to finish her senior year as she tries to regain her status and capture the prom queen crown that she once so desired. Brandon Scott Jones, who wrote the 2019 comedy “Isn’t It Romantic” also starring Wilson, will write the screenplay based on a spec by Andrew Knauer and Arthur Pielli. Wilson will produce with Todd Garner and Chris Bender. Jeremy Stein, Jake Wagner, Jake Weiner are executive producers. Also Read: Did Paramount Just Put a Nail in the 90-Day Theatrical Window? Hardcastle will step into feature filmmaking after more than 20 years as a TV director, working on episodes for shows like “The Office,” “Parks & Recreation,” and “Grace & Frankie.” “Senior Year” will be Wilson’s return to the screen after a year-long break, having appeared in four films in 2019: “Isn’t It Romantic,” “The Hustle,” “Cats” and the Oscar-winning “Jojo Rabbit.” Paramount Players is a new division of Paramount Pictures focusing on contemporary genre films from newer directors. Jeremy Kramer, former EVP of production at 20th Century Fox, was hired by Paramount last October as president of the division. Along with “Senior Year,” the studio’s upcoming slate includes an adaptation of the young adult hip-hop novel “On the Come Up” and the crime film “American Son” starring Russell Crowe and “If Beale Street Could Talk” star Stephan James. Wilson is repped by WME in USA, Tavistock Wood in UK and Creative Representation in Australia. Hardcastle is repped by CAA, Artists First, and Kevin Marks at Gang, Tyre, Ramer, Brown & Passman. Jones is repped CAA, Mosaic, and Josh Sandler at Granderson Des Rochers. The casting was first reported by Deadline. Read original story Rebel Wilson to Star in Paramount Players Teen Comedy ‘Senior Year’ At TheWrap

  • Taco Bell has found a side door entry into the chicken sandwich wars—and Popeyes has thoughts [Updated]

    Update, February 25, 2021: So, we all know that fast food joints, Taco Bell very much included, are all releasing chicken sandwiches (or, uh, Chicken Sandwich Tacos) in order to compete directly with Popeyes, which kicked off the trend in 2019. Popeyes knows this, too, of course, which is why the brand can’t help but troll its late-to-the-party competitors at every turn. Last week, when McDonald’s launched “CHKNDrop.com” to provide fans a sneak peek of its new chicken sandwich, Popeyes bought up 50 URLs with nearly identical spelling in order to capture anyone who made a typo and beckon them away from McDonald’s by providing a coupon for a free Popeyes chicken sandwich instead. And this week, Adweek explains, Popeyes posted a TikTok video not-so-subtly mocking Taco Bell’s “chicken sandwich taco” concept by providing a tutorial on how to turn a Popeyes sandwich into a taco.

  • Israel pauses 'vaccine diplomacy' campaign after wave of criticism

    Israel has halted a so-called vaccine diplomacy campaign that would give jabs to countries which recognise its claim to sovereignty over Jerusalem, following a backlash from senior officials and ministers. Benjamin Netanyahu, who is seeking re-election in March, said this week that he would send vaccines to countries such as the Czech Republic, Guatemala, Honduras and Hungary, as an apparent reward for opening diplomatic missions in Jerusalem. The gesture is controversial as both Israel and the Palestinians claim Jerusalem as their capital, which is why most countries base their ambassadors in Israel in Tel Aviv. But it has also infuriated Mr Netanyahu’s coalition partner, defence minister Benny Gantz, who accused the prime minister of making important decisions without consulting the relevant authorities. “This is not the first time that significant defense and diplomatic decisions are being made behind the backs of the relevant bodies, while possibly damaging our national security, our foreign relations, and the rule of law,” Mr Gantz said. “This is a pattern which impinges upon our ability to manage the country soundly.” The Israeli justice ministry announced on Thursday that it was conducting a legal review into whether Mr Netanyahu had the authority to personally launch the campaign without consulting senior officials. One vaccine shipment has already arrived in Venezuela and another in the Czech Republic, which says it received 5,000 doses. Another major bone of contention is Mr Netanyahu’s pledge to share vaccines with far-flung foreign countries while the Palestinian territories are still lagging far behind Israel in terms of the number of administered doses.

  • Tom Morello to Executive Produce Netflix Film Metal Lords From Game of Thrones Creators

    Rage Against the Machine guitarist Tom Morello is adding another line to his impressive resume as the executive music producer of the upcoming Netflix film Metal Lords. The movie is a coming-of-age comedy whose logline is "Two kids want to start a heavy metal band in a high school where exactly two kids care…

  • File a Homeowners Insurance Claim After a Storm

    As the recovery from the recent snow and ice storms ramps up, Texans are expected to file hundreds of thousands of homeowners insurance claims to recover their losses. State Farm, the largest hom...

  • Avalanche Levels Trees in Skykomish, Washington

    An avalanche razed a stand of trees along a highway in Skykomish, Washington, on February 24, with the Washington State Department of Transportation (WSDOT) sharing footage of the aftermath.Video captured by the WSDOT shows leveled trees and thick snow along the west side of US-2 Stevens Pass.The Northwest Avalanche Center had issued an avalanche warning for Stevens Pass on February 22. Credit: WSDOT via Storyful