Due in prison in two days, former mayor Jasiel Correia II asks judge for another delay

BOSTON — Less than 48 hours before convicted former mayor Jasiel Correia II was scheduled to step foot in a New Hampshire federal prison, his defense attorneys have asked for yet another delay to the start of his six-year sentence for fraud and government corruption.

According to court documents, federal prosecutors have repeated their opposition to any further delays for Correia, 30, to remain out of prison.

In a two-page document filed early afternoon on Wednesday, defense attorneys William Fick and Daniel Marx again asked federal court Judge Douglas Woodlock to stay Correia’s prison sentence pending his appeal in the First Circuit Court of Appeals.

“At this time, Mr. Correia respectfully renews his suggestion that it would be most efficient simply to stay his surrender pending final resolution of whether he will be permitted to remain on release pending appeal,” wrote the defense lawyers.

Woodlock and prosecutors have not yet filed responses, according to court dockets.

If Woodlock rejects Correia’s request, his defense can appeal the decision to the appeals court. Federal prosecutors may appeal as well, if the judge grants the stay.

Correia first requested the stay in October.

Woodlock has granted Correia multiple delays to begin serving his prison term since first ordering him to surrender to the Bureau of Prisons on Dec. 3. Correia will be serving his time at the federal medium-security prison and minimum-security satellite prison camp in Berlin, New Hampshire.

Most recently, Woodlock continued his temporary stay to March 4 from Feb. 11, which would have been four days after Correia’s deadline of Feb. 28.

His defense attorneys asked for and received additional time until March 30 to file briefs wit the appeals court, arguing that he should either be acquitted of 10 counts of extortion and fraud or given a new trial.

Andrade's change in status

The defense attorneys also noted the change in trial status for Correia’s co-defendant and former chief of staff and campaign manager, Genoveva Andrade. Her trial on charges of extortion, bribery and lying to federal investigators was set to begin Monday. But in a second plea deal with federal prosecutors, Andrade is hoping Woodlock will accept a guilty plea to making a single false statement.

In June, Woodlock rejected a first plea deal that had her pleading guilty to six charges against her for her role in the scheme to extort money from marijuana vendors and bribing Correia to remain employed when she was his chief of staff. Woodlock did not accept the deal because it stipulated that she would serve no time in prison.

Elected as the city’s youngest mayor at age 23, Correia, in May 2021 a jury found him guilty on 21 of 24 counts of lying on his income taxes, defrauding investors in his now-defunct smartphone app company SnoOwl, and extorting potential marijuana vendors in exchange for coveted letters of non-opposition. During sentencing, Woodlock threw out 10 of the wire fraud and tax fraud convictions on grounds that prosecutors provided insufficient evidence for a conviction.

This story will be updated.

