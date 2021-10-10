The Duel: Super Mario Bros. Game vs. Holographic Charizard Card

“This irresistibly cloying ‘Charizard’ card beckons the observer through magnetic visual qualities that challenge the adequacy of verbal description.” Pfft .

“Super Mario Bros. is hailed as the savior of the video game industry.”

Satoshi Tajiri. He collected bugs as a kid, which is a bit like collecting Pokémon cards. (Catchphrase: Gotta catch ’em all!)

Shigeru Miyamoto, who has referred to himself as Mario’s dad.

Capture a bunch of cutesy wild animals and force them to fight their kin on your behalf.

Jump on top of mushrooms and hurdle over obstacles until you reach a big, spiky turtle and rescue the princess.

Mario Segale, who was Nintendo’s landlord in the US when it was developing the game. He berated the company’s president about overdue rent one day.

DID IT REALLY SELL FOR THAT MUCH? There’s been some speculation about this sale and others like it, with commentators claiming artificial inflation, citing a recent $660,000 transaction for the same game as an example.