Coming Up:

President-elect Joe Biden attends virtual roundtable with front-line health care workers

The 'Dueling Dinosaurs' fossil shows a T. rex and triceratops in a possible fight. Researchers are now poised to unravel its mysteries.

Susie Neilson
·4 min read
dueling dinosaurs 2
One of two "Dueling Dinosaur" fossils is displayed in New York on November 14, 2013. Seth Wenig/AP

  • The "Dueling Dinosaurs" fossil is made up of intertwined T. rex and triceratops skeletons. 

  • The North Carolina Museum of Natural Sciences bought it for $6 million and will display the fossils starting in 2022.

  • Researchers there will examine the bones in detail and investigate whether the dinosaurs actually died in a duel. 

  • Visit Business Insider's homepage for more stories.

A 67-million-year-old fossil pair known as "Dueling Dinosaurs" consists of a remarkably preserved T. rex alongside the bones of an equally intact Triceratops.

For years, the skeletons languished in labs and warehouses as ranchers and paleontologists fought a legal battle over their ownership. On Tuesday, that fight ended: The North Carolina Museum of Natural Sciences bought the dinosaurs for $6 million, according to the Charlotte Observer. The 30,000-pound fossils will soon arrive at the museum, which plans to begin work on a new Dueling Dinosaurs exhibit in May. 

The display, slated to open to the public in 2022, will allow museum-goers to watch as staff paleontologists examine the fossils in detail, stripping away the surrounding rock to analyze bones and any soft-tissue remains. 

"There will literally be thousands of studies done on these fossils," Tyler Lyson, a paleontologist at the Denver Museum of Nature and Science, told National Geographic

Researchers hope to find out how the dinosaurs died

The Dueling Dinosaurs got their name from the most prominent theory about them: Given the skeletons' proximity, researchers have speculated the pair may have died while fighting. Some T. rex teeth are even embedded in the Triceratops' skeleton, which lends credence to the theory.

dueling dinosaurs 3
The jaw and skull of a small tyrannosaur is displayed in New York, November 14, 2013. Seth Wenig/AP

But other explanations are also possible — perhaps the T. rex found the triceratops already dead, for example.

"This is a murder mystery 67 million years in the making," Lindsay Zanno, head paleontologist at the museum, told the Charlotte Observer. "This is the kind of thing that makes a paleo team drool."

To unravel the mystery, the museum's research team has gotten permission to visit the site in Montana where fossil hunters first dug up the dinosaurs. There, they plan to search for clues that could reveal when each creature died and how they got preserved.

Back at the museum, researchers will also examine the fossils closely to see whether either skeleton shows possible signs of combat-related damage.

A tricky sale more than a decade in the making

dueling dinosaurs
Clayton Phipps of Brusett, Montana, poses with one of the two "Dueling Dinosaurs" he discovered in 2006, November 14, 2013. Seth Wenig/AP

The Dueling Dinosaurs were discovered in 2006 on a Montana ranch owned by Lige and Mary Ann Murray. Fossil hunter Clayton Phipps and his team were surveying the ranch when his cousin, Chad O'Connor, followed a trail of bone fragments to a Triceratops pelvis sticking out of a hill. After a few months of digging, the team unearthed nearly complete Triceratops and T. rex skeletons.

The Murrays legally owned the fossils because they were discovered on their land. Phipps' fossil-hunting team stored the skeletons at a private lab. They spent years trying to convince museums to buy them, but couldn't get anyone to bid above the fossils' minimum value. Then in 2016, the skeletons caught the eye of the North Carolina Museum of Natural Sciences.

Negotiations were underway until former business partners of the Murrays got wind of the fossil find and sued, alleging they also had some claim over the bones as well because they still had mineral rights to the ranch.

In June, after multiple cases and appeals, a ruling in favor of the Murrays allowed the sale to proceed.

Phipps told National Geographic that he's just glad his discovery will finally see the light of day.

"I want to take my grandkids there someday and say, 'Hey, your old grandpappy found those dinosaurs,'" he said. "People are going to get to see them forever. That's what I've always wanted."

Read the original article on Business Insider

Latest Stories

  • Anti-Trump Republican Gov. Larry Hogan appeals to 'exhausted majority' as he teases presidential bid

    Larry Hogan, the Republican governor of Maryland, has a simple message: There is another way. Arguing before the Ronald Reagan Institute that this is a nation of “civility and pragmatism,” he observed that “most of us are sick and tired of all the drama.”

  • Joe Biden announces who will be in his White House team

    The first round of senior staff appointments reflects a mix of longtime loyalist and Democratic operatives, as well as an absence of high-profile progressives far-left faction of the party.

  • Fox & Friends guest compares holiday coronavirus restrictions to 'separation of families'

    Fox & Friends chatted about Americans' impending "revolt" against the "separation of families" -- but not the family separation crisis that has remained unsolved for the past two years.Over the past few weeks, medical experts around the country have warned Americans against having big gatherings this holiday season as COVID-19 case numbers break new records, with some officials putting express limits on how many people can gather in one private residence. But to Fox Business' Charles Payne, the real problem is the "isolation" that comes with these restrictions -- none of which exceed a limit of 10 people in a home. It's essentially the "separation of families," Payne continued, with host Steve Doocy agreeing. "Politicians don't care," host Brian Kilmeade chimed in.> Fox's Charles Payne on Thanksgiving: "One of the big, overarching stories with all of this has been the isolation story, the separation of families ... The notion that you're gonna come to my house and count how many people are there, that is separation of families." > > pic.twitter.com/OdYDM9FSau> > -- The Recount (@therecount) November 17, 2020Payne's choice of words is interesting considering family separation at the border split thousands of children from their parents over the past few years. And unlike the family separation brought about by an effort to slow the spread of a deadly disease, for at least 666 children, their separation may be permanent. Editor's note: This story has been updated.More stories from theweek.com 7 scathingly funny cartoons about Trump's refusal to concede Trump is reportedly 'very aware' he lost the election but is putting up a fight as 'theater' Texas senator suggests it's too soon to declare Biden the winner because Puerto Rico is still counting votes

  • U.S. drug charges against former Mexican defense minister are dropped

    A federal judge on Wednesday granted a U.S. government request to drop drug charges against former Mexican Defense Minister Salvador Cienfuegos and return him to Mexico, a move Mexico said would restore trust in the countries' severely strained security cooperation ties. The dismissal came one day after a surprise announcement by U.S. Attorney General William Barr and Mexican Attorney General Alejandro Gertz Manero that the U.S. case against Cienfuegos would end, just one month after being announced. "Although these are very serious charges against a very significant figure, and the old adage 'a bird in the hand' comes to mind, I have no reason to doubt the sincerity of the government's decision," U.S. District Judge Carol Bagley Amon said at a hearing in Brooklyn, New York.

  • A new group pushes the post-Trump GOP to reject its 'lazy' devotion to tax cuts

    A group of conservative thinkers started a new think tank called American Compass, which aims to move the Republican Party beyond clichés about Ronald Reagan's policies.

  • Georgia recount by hand finds 2,500 new ballots that favour Trump by 2 to 1

    Election officials maintain new votes won’t change Georgia’s overall result, with Joe Biden widely projected as winning the state

  • Navalny files defamation suit against Kremlin over spying claims

    Alexei Navalny is suing the Kremlin over claims that the Russian opposition leader has been working hand in hand with the US intelligence. Mr Navalny, who spent weeks in a coma after a nerve agent poisoning, said on Tuesday that he has filed a lawsuit against Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov over his remarks about Mr Navalny’s alleged ties to the CIA. “I don’t typically sue propagandists... but the important thing here is that Peskov is not merely a person whose job is to spread lies. He is a deputy chief of presidential staff,” Mr Navalny said in an Instagram post, calling Mr Peskov a “mustachioed liar.” Mr Peskov on Tuesday refused to comment on the lawsuit against him. The 44-year-old opposition leader who ran an impressive campaign across Russia before he was barred from running for president in 2018 fell suddenly ill on a plane from Siberia to Moscow in August and spent three weeks in a coma before recovering. Several European laboratories independently confirmed that Mr Navalny was poisoned with the Soviet-era nerve agent Novichok which was used in the 2018 attack on former Soviet spy Sergei Skripal and his daughter. Mr Navalny has pointed the finger at President Vladimir Putin as the only person who could have ordered the Novichok attack. The European Union last month imposed sanctions on six top Russian officials and a chemical research centre over the Navalny poisoning. The Kremlin has denied any involvement in the attack and vowed to slap European officials with visa bans in retaliation. The original claim about Mr Navalny’s alleged ties to the US intelligence was made by Russian parliament speaker Vyacheslav Volodin who accused Mr Navalny of being a CIA spy. Mr Peskov, the Kremlin spokesman, mentioned the allegations in September, claiming that Mr Navanly works with “CIA specialists” who “put in his mouth everything that he says.” President Putin’s most formidable foe, Mr Navalny was discharged from a Berlin hospital in September and remains in Germany to continue his treatment. He has vowed to return to Russia as soon as he has made a full recovery.

  • US House to offer regular virus testing for members, staff

    After months without internal testing protocols, members of the U.S. House and their staff will now have regular access to coronavirus testing at the Capitol physician’s office when they return to Washington from their home states. The new testing is voluntary, but is intended to prevent an outbreak in the sprawling Capitol complex as members fly back and forth from their districts and cases spike around the country. In a letter to members of Congress on Sunday, Attending Physician Brian Monahan wrote that his office is offering the testing “to be consistent with the spirit” of an order from Washington, D.C., that all travelers must obtain a coronavirus test prior to visiting the city and get a second test three to five days after arrival.

  • The 7 Best Airbnbs in Austin, Texas

    From a vintage trailer to a lush 1950s bungalow, AD has you covered &nbsp;Originally Appeared on Architectural Digest

  • Wisconsin police officer who fatally shot three people in the last five years is resigning

    Wauwatosa Police Officer Joseph Mensah, who had been suspended since July, is resigning from the department.

  • Georgia's Republican secretary of state says railing against absentee ballots cost Trump the state

    Georgia's Republican Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger isn't holding back at this point.Raffensperger has been at the forefront of an intra-party feud in Georgia over his handling of the election, which he has defended ardently, and over unfounded claims of voter fraud. On Tuesday, in an interview with Atlanta's WSB-TV, the secretary reportedly took the fight straight to President Trump, who he suggested had no one to blame but himself for his defeat.Trump repeatedly railed against absentee voting leading up to the election, and Raffensperger believes that if he didn't sow distrust in the system, he could've picked up Georgia's 16 electoral votes, arguing that 24,000 Republicans who voted absentee in Georgia's GOP primaries did not vote in the general election. Raffensperger went so far as to say that Trump incidentally "suppressed" his own base with his complaints. > In new intv with me, @GaSecofState says 24,000 GOPs who voted absentee in primary did not vote in General - says Donald Trump cost himself the election by sowing distrust in absentee: "he would have won by 10 thousand votes he actually suppressed, depressed his own voting base"> > -- Justin Gray (@JustinGrayWSB) November 17, 2020More stories from theweek.com 7 scathingly funny cartoons about Trump's refusal to concede Trump is reportedly 'very aware' he lost the election but is putting up a fight as 'theater' Texas senator suggests it's too soon to declare Biden the winner because Puerto Rico is still counting votes

  • Canadian indigenous group to invest up to C$1 billion in Keystone oil pipeline

    Keystone XL (KXL) would carry 830,000 barrels per day of crude from Alberta to the U.S. Midwest. The investment by Natural Law Energy, a coalition of five First Nations, comes with KXL construction well underway in Canada.

  • Rep. Omar terminates contract with husband's consulting firm

    U.S. Rep. Ilhan Omar is cutting ties with her husband’s political consulting firm after winning her bid for reelection, saying she wants to ensure her supporters feel there’s no perceived issue. Omar married her political consultant, Tim Mynett, in March, sparking scrutiny and a complaint to the Federal Election Commission by a conservative group that alleged campaign funds paid for Mynett's personal travel. The FEC has taken no public action on that complaint, and Omar has said payments to Mynett's firm, E Street Group, were legitimate.

  • Taiwan grounds F-16 fighter fleet after jet disappears during a nighttime training mission

    Taiwan has grounded all of its F-16 fighter jets for safety checks as rescuers continue to search for one that went missing during a training exercise, authorities said Wednesday. The decision removes around 150 planes from Taiwan's skies, leaving the democratic island relying on an even more limited fleet to warn off Chinese jets that have been buzzing it at an unprecedented rate in recent months. The air force said a single-seat F-16 flown by a 44-year-old pilot disappeared from radar at an altitude of some 6,000 feet (1,800 metres) two minutes after taking off from Hualien air base in eastern Taiwan on Tuesday night. The disappearance comes less than three weeks after a pilot was killed when his F-5E fighter jet crashed into the sea during training, prompting a similar grounding. "The rescue mission is our top priority now. The air force has grounded all F-16s for checks and I've instructed an investigation into the cause of the incident," President Tsai Ing-wen told reporters. Taiwan lives under the constant threat of invasion by China, which views the island as its own territory and has vowed to seize it one day, by force if necessary.

  • Central America bears brunt of hurricane Iota

    Hurricane Iota crashed into the coast of Nicaragua on Monday (November 16) packing winds of 155 miles (or 260 km) per hour. The U.S. National Hurricane Center has downgraded its power from a Category 5 to a 4. But Iota is still expected to do some serious damage. The storm could raise sea levels by 20 feet (or 6 meters) above normal tides and dump as much as 30 inches (76 cm) of rain as it barrels inland over the next few days. The disaster follows in the wake of another huge storm. Hurricane Eta struck the region only two weeks ago, killing dozens and devastating crops. Experts say millions are now facing hunger. The United Nations refugee agency blamed climate change for increasing extreme weather in Central America, a charge echoed by regional leaders Guatemalan President Alejandro Giammattei said his country was caught in a vicious cycle. ''Every time there is a natural disaster as a result of climate change, we acquire debt. And we have come out to knock on the doors of the generous, of the banks and multilateral bodies, that then give us higher financing obligations for reconstruction." Ahead of the storm, authorities rushed to get people to safety. Frightened residents hunkered down at a shelter on the coast of Nicaragua. "You know what hurricanes are like. It doesn't cause chaos in just one town. We're all scared for our lives," said local resident Magdalena Bell. Central America is already facing an economic crisis brought on by the pandemic. Experts warn that this year's natural disasters could worsen an already terrible situation, fuelling a new round of migration from the region.

  • Black Californian family confronted by ‘racist white neighbour’ brandishing a taser: ‘Act like white people’

    Husband of woman accused of racially offensive comments says it was ‘a minor incident’

  • Pennsylvania Supreme Court reverses rare Trump legal victory

    One of the rare legal victories President Trump's campaign picked up in its election challenge was taken away, dealing another blow to the increasingly long-shot effort.Pennsylvania's Supreme Court on Tuesday reversed a court order that required Philadelphia election officials to let observers within six feet of vote counters after the Trump campaign alleged observers were being kept too far away at 15 to 18 feet. The state's high court, in a 5-2 decision (two of the justices preferred to rule it as moot), said Pennsylvania law gives Philadelphia officials a lot of leeway to decide the rules for observers.Plus, even the two conservative justices who dissented acknowledged that the Trump campaign's argument that legitimate votes should be invalidated because of improper observation practices was "misguided," The Guardian reports.More stories from theweek.com 7 scathingly funny cartoons about Trump's refusal to concede Trump is reportedly 'very aware' he lost the election but is putting up a fight as 'theater' Texas senator suggests it's too soon to declare Biden the winner because Puerto Rico is still counting votes

  • Turkey to impose new measures to fight coronavirus surge, Erdogan says

    Turkey's President Tayyip Erdogan said on Tuesday that the government will impose tighter measures to respond to surging numbers of coronavirus patients and impose partial lockdowns at weekends across the country. "A lockdown restriction will be imposed outside the hours of 1000-2000 over the weekends in a way that will not disrupt supply and production chains," Erdogan said. Speaking after a cabinet meeting, Erdogan also said all schools will remain closed and continue online education until the year-end and all restaurants and cafes will only offer a delivery service.

  • Human ageing process biologically reversed in world first

    The ageing process has been biologically reversed for the first time by giving humans oxygen therapy in a pressurised chamber. Scientists in Israel showed they could turn back the clock in two key areas of the body believed to be responsible for the frailty and ill-health that comes with growing older. As people age, the protective caps at the ends of chromosomes – called telomeres – shorten, causing DNA to become damaged and cells to stop replicating. At the same time, "zombie" senescent cells build up in the body, preventing regeneration. Increasing telemere length and getting rid of senescent cells is the focus of many anti-ageing studies, and drugs are being developed to target those areas. Now scientists at Tel Aviv University have shown that giving pure oxygen to older people while in a hyperbaric chamber increased the length of their telomeres by 20 per cent, a feat that has never been achieved before. Scientists said the growth may mean that the telomeres of trial participants were now as long as they had been 25 years earlier.

  • Ponzi scheme suspect tries to escape FBI using underwater ‘sea scooter’

    ‘[He] spent some time out of sight underwater where law enforcement could only see bubbles’