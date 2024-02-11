Dueling droids: U of I hosts robotics competition

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — On Saturday, stakes were high, circuits buzzing, with a rather “electric” excitement in the air. The Siebel Center at the University of Illinois hosted various Midwest colleges for the second annual Cornfield Clash, a robotics competition.

The students worked for months to design robots that could efficiently complete tasks — in this case, a mini-game. The competition featured eight schools from across the U.S., and with a trip to the world competition on the line, their bots were put to the test.

“A college will build two robots, and another college will build two robots, and they’ll basically battle in an objective-based game,” Event Manager Husain Badri said.

UIUC awarded federal funding for transportation and energy research

The game this year was to have the bots push acorn-shaped balls into a net for points.

Badri said students do this event out of passion, not grades.

“A lot of these students are doing this as a hobby, you know, especially when they’re coming to the college time. They’ve been doing this a lot in high school, and they’re doing this in college with their classes now. They’re doing this more as a hobby, as a safe place to get away from their classes and to spend time with the robots.”

Unlike some popular robotic competitions that feature destruction as the main goal, Event Coordinator Praven Kaluna said task-based games ignite creativity.

“Every year, there’s a new competition, there are new elements that you have to deal with and you feel that you have to be familiar with,” Kaluna said. “So, unlike Battlebots where you kind of build the same type of robot every year, you have to kind of think new every single year designing a completely new robot. And so I think that brings up a lot of ingenuity in the design process with these robots.”

UI library gets rare first edition of Plato’s works

The President of Illini Vex Robotics, Anes Kim, agrees.

“It’s really interesting how teams all come up with different designs every year. Like the task itself remains the same, but everyone comes up with different ideas. So I always love seeing that, in the eight years I’ve been in robotics.”

The winner of the challenge will receive the Excellence Award. It’s given to the team that shows the best skills, both in the tournament and in the design process. They will compete for the world competition in Dallas this April.

“If you’re taking all those skills and actually utilizing them and getting all these to the world championship because of those skills, I think it’s very important,” Badri said. “And you know, it’s a really good recognition, especially in the college time.”

Competitors returned to campus Sunday to host another Cornfield Clash — this time with 30 high school teams.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WCIA.com.