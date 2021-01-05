In dueling election-eve rallies, Biden and Trump stump for Georgia Senate candidates

Evan Halper, Eli Stokols
President-elect Joe Biden elbow bumps Senate candidate Jon Ossoff as Senate candidate Raphael Warnock watches in Atlanta, Monday, Jan. 4, 2021, during a campaign rally. (AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster)
President-elect Joe Biden elbow-bumps one Democratic Senate candidate, Jon Ossoff, as another, Raphael Warnock, looks on Monday during a campaign rally in Atlanta. (Associated Press)

On the eve of a special election that will shape the course of Joe Biden’s presidency, he and President Trump engaged in one final campaign battle in Georgia on Monday, appealing to voters across the state who will decide which of their parties controls the Senate.

Their dueling rallies come as Georgians neared Tuesday's final chance to cast ballots in two special elections for Senate seats currently controlled by Republican incumbents David Perdue and Kelly Loeffler. If either of them wins, the GOP will continue to control the chamber by a slim margin, empowered to stymie Biden's policy agenda and potentially block confirmation of his appointees.

Both Democrats must win in upsets to produce a 50-50 Senate split that would make Kamala Harris, as vice president, the tiebreaker and give their party control.

Trump, holding the likely final rally of his presidency in rural Dalton, struggled to articulate the stakes for Republicans while holding on to the fantasy that he will remain in office after Jan. 20.

"These Senate seats are truly the last line of defense," the president said, before quickly qualifying the comment — because Democrats could control a 50-50 Senate only by occupying the White House. "I don't concede," he added.

Trump's deep denial was clear from the moment he stepped to the lectern, declaring "there's no way we lost Georgia" and accusing Democrats of "trying to steal the White House."

He repeatedly urged his supporters to vote on Tuesday, a request potentially undercut by what was, on the whole, an unapologetically authoritarian and fact-challenged diatribe attacking the democratic process itself. Trump offered several debunked conspiracy theories of election fraud and complained about the Supreme Court "not stepping up to the plate," as well as his less than total backing from Republican lawmakers, whom he implicitly threatened ahead of Congress' electoral college certification on Wednesday.

"People will remember the people who don't support us," he said, while publicly pressuring Vice President Mike Pence, who must oversee the final authorization by Congress, to undo the result.

"I hope Mike Pence comes through for us," Trump said. "If he doesn't come through, I won't like him quite as much."

The unusual special election had long seemed to favor the Republicans but was considered a toss-up by the last hours; heavy early voting seemed to favor Democrats. Trump's attacks on the November election results — and on his own party’s leaders in Georgia for validating Biden's victory there — were threatening to undermine Republicans' chances of holding the Senate.

In a sharp contrast to Trump, whose latest loyalty test continued to splinter his party, Biden delivered a more forward-looking appeal to a broader coalition, imploring Georgians to turn out for Democrats Jon Ossoff and the Rev. Raphael Warnock during a late afternoon rally in Atlanta.

"The power is literally in your hands. Unlike any time in my career, one state can chart the course not just for the next four years, but for a generation."

Biden stressed that his ability to follow through on plans for confronting the pandemic hinges on what Georgians decide, and he promised that the $2,000 relief payment that congressional Democrats unsuccessfully sought would become a reality if Ossoff and Warnock prevail.

Shortly before Biden took the stage before hundreds of cars at a drive-in rally near the 1996 Olympic torch, an official from the office of Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger sharply and publicly rebuked Trump for his brazen effort to bully Raffensperger into overturning the will of Georgia voters, who narrowly favored Biden in the November election. The news conference by Gabriel Sterling, the Republican who oversees Georgia’s voting systems, came the day after the leak of an extraordinary one-hour phone call Saturday in which Trump urged Raffenspergerto find enough votes for him to nullify Biden’s win.

One by one, Sterling angrily debunked the president's conspiracy theories alleging fraud in the Georgia election two months ago, and he condemned Trump's pitch to reverse the result. "Every one of these claims is false, and yet the president persists," he said.

The president’s request, recorded by Raffensperger's office and shared with journalists, moved some Democrats in Congress to call for a criminal investigation. And it had the four Senate campaigns scrambling to assess the impact on the special election. Republicans worried that the president’s repeated false claims that November’s election in Georgia was fixed would convince them it wasn’t worth their effort to cast ballots.

Raffensperger told NBC News that he didn't know how the recording of his call with Trump was leaked but said, "We’re better for it.”

"Now everyone can listen to the whole one-hour, eight-minute call with the president. But at the end of the day, what he said was not factually correct. And I want to make sure that people understand the facts,” Raffensperger said, adding, "You can't keep on taking shots from people and people keep putting out stuff that's not true. And we're going to respond.”

Perdue tore into Raffensperger for recording the call, saying on Fox News that it was a "disgusting" move.

"I guess I was raised differently," said the senator, who is in quarantine after exposure to COVID-19 and planned to appear "virtually" at the Trump rally in Dalton. “To have a statewide elected official, regardless of party, tape without disclosing a conversation — private conversation — with the president of the United States, and then leaking it to the press is disgusting.”

But Sterling made no apologies, telling reporters that the president routinely misrepresented conversations after the fact, and that it was appropriate for Raffensperger to create a record of what was actually said.

Trump bashed Raffensperger and Gov. Brian Kemp several times during his 80-minute stemwinder, even vowing to return next year to campaign against them.

Biden and many Democrats proceeded cautiously. Some in Congress argued against continuing to focus on holding Trump accountable just weeks before he is to leave office. After the Democrats’ disappointing showing in November in races for Congress and state offices, some worried that moving to punish the president would alienate swing voters who want to move on from Trump, as Biden has promised, rather than see his party try to exact political revenge.

At the rally, Biden did not mention Trump’s call to Raffensperger. He instead referred more vaguely to the president’s general efforts to subvert the election outcome, and to his demands of complete loyalty from senators like Loeffler and Perdue as he pursues baseless claims of fraud.

“You have two senators who think they have sworn an oath to Trump, not to the United States Constitution,” Biden said. He added, reflecting on his own time in the Senate, “Not once did I think I took an oath to any president, Democrat or Republican. I took an oath to the United States Constitution.”

“Politicians cannot assert, take or seize power,” Biden said. "Power is given, granted by the American people alone. We can never give that up. It is always the will of the people who must prevail.”

This story originally appeared in Los Angeles Times.

Latest Stories

  • Mitt Romney hounded by Trump supporters on plane to DC

    Senator Mitt Romney is among the few conservative leaders who have resisted Mr Trump’s push to oppose the congressional vote to affirm the electoral victory of Joe Biden

  • The Drudge Report thinks Democrats won both Georgia runoff races, control of the Senate

    Neither race in Tuesday's Senate runoff elections in Georgia has been called by The Associated Press, but Matt Drudge is ready to project that Democrats Rafael Warnock and Jon Ossoff have upset both Republican incumbents, demoting Sen. Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.) to minority leader.> Drudge tonight pic.twitter.com/A2qihCMf0M> > — Jon Passantino (@passantino) January 6, 2021Warnock looks very likely to win, with a 36,000-vote lead and nearly all ballots counted, but Ossoff and Perdue are basically tied. "As of Wednesday morning," AP says, "it was too early to call the close races." But since most of the thousands of outstanding votes are in solidly Democratic counties, the Cook Political Report's Dave Wasserman predicted that not only would Ossoff beat Perdue, he would likely do so by enough to avoid a recount.> It's not yet assured Ossoff's victory will end up outside GA's 0.5% recount threshold, but it's likely. GASEN> > — Dave Wasserman (@Redistrict) January 6, 2021The New York Times election needles concur.> Per the needles ... pic.twitter.com/6fRZKx6fLr> > — Scott Wilson (@RScottWilson) January 6, 2021If both Warnock and Ossoff win, the Senate will be tied 50-50, and with Vice President Kamala Harris as the deciding vote, Democrats would be in charge of the White House and both chambers of Congress.More stories from theweek.com Are we witnessing the fall of the United States? McConnell stares down the barrel of Trump's gun Democrat Rafael Warnock projected winner in 1st Georgia Senate race, unseating Kelly Loeffler

  • 21-Year-Old Woman Becomes the Youngest Mayor in India’s History

    A 21-year-old Indian politician and college student has officially become the youngest mayor in India’s history on Dec. 28. Arya Rajendran won 54 votes out of the 100-member Council in December and is now the mayor of Thiruvananthapuram Corporation, a city and the capital of Kerala, India, according to The Hindu. Rajendran is a member of the Councilor of the Left Democratic Front (LDF), an alliance of left-wing political parties, which includes the Communist Party of India (Marxist).

  • ‘Whining and complaining’: Biden tells Georgia voters he doesn’t understand why Trump wants to keep his job

    President-elect Joe Biden questioned Donald Trump’s ongoing election challenges, saying the outgoing chief executive spends most of his time “whining and complaining” rather than doing “the work” of his office. “The president spends more time whining and complaining than doing something about the problem,” Mr Biden said at a campaign stop before two runoff elections in Georgia that will determine which party controls the Senate, referring to the slow Covid-19 vaccine distribution process. “I don’t know why he still wants the job, he doesn’t want to do the work,” the incoming president said of Mr Trump’s efforts to try to create a path to a second term.

  • Trailing behind Warnock, Loeffler says she still has 'a path to victory'

    Sen. Kelly Loeffler (R-Ga.) told supporters on Tuesday night that she's certain she'll be able to gain enough votes to defeat her Democratic challenger, the Rev. Raphael Warnock.With 97 percent of the vote in, Warnock is ahead of Loeffler by nearly 36,000 votes. "This is a game of inches," she said during a brief speech. "We're gonna win this election. We're gonna save this country." Loeffler declared that she still has "a path to victory," and will make sure "every legal vote" is counted.Loeffler was appointed to her seat in late 2019, after Republican Sen. Johnny Isakson resigned due to health issues. She announced Monday night that she will join Sen. Ted Cruz (R-Texas) and other Republican senators in objecting to the formal Electoral College vote count on Wednesday. They are doing this at the behest of President Trump, who has falsely claimed the election was fraudulent. During her Tuesday night speech, Loeffler said she will head to Washington, D.C., in the morning so she can "fight for this president."More stories from theweek.com Are we witnessing the fall of the United States? McConnell stares down the barrel of Trump's gun Democrat Rafael Warnock projected winner in 1st Georgia Senate race, unseating Kelly Loeffler

  • UPS worker seen on racist rant video while delivering to a Latino household is fired

    "This is about the things people do when they think no one is watching them," said the mother of a young Latino police officer who lives in the house.

  • Doctor Resigns After 20 Years Over Seattle Children's Hospital's Alleged Use of the N-Word, Japs

    A doctor quit his post in protest due to the alleged racism at Seattle Children’s Hospital, the establishment that oversees the clinic he once worked for. Broken institution: Dr. Ben Danielson, the former medical director of the Odessa Brown Children’s Clinic, revealed in an interview with Crosscut that the hospital is "replete with racism and a disregard for people who don’t look like them in leadership." One minority colleague was fired “without explanation,” while another claimed she was pushed into resigning from her leadership post.

  • White House denies Trump planning Scotland trip after Sturgeon tells him he’s not allowed to visit because of Covid

    Country’s first minister warned that playing golf was not ‘essential purpose’ in lockdown

  • Trump administration announces $3.7 billion for Puerto Rico

    The Trump administration announced Tuesday that it will award a $3.7 billion grant to help Puerto Rico rebuild water and wastewater treatment plants, pumping stations and reservoirs damaged by Hurricane Maria more than three years ago. The administration has been slow to release $44 billion in money that was approved for Puerto Rico following the devastating hurricane. Trump has spent much of his administration blasting Puerto Rican officials as corrupt and inept, and he had opposed spending federal dollars to rebuild a power grid and other infrastructure that was wiped out by Maria in September 2017.

  • Georgia elects Warnock, Ossoff-Perdue undecided

    Democrat Raphael Warnock won one of Georgia’s two Senate runoffs Wednesday, becoming the first Black senator in his state’s history. The race between Republican Senator David Perdue and Democrat Jon Ossoff remained too close to call. (Jan. 6)

  • Fauci thinks momentum will swing toward vaccinating at least 1 million people per day in U.S.

    Dr. Anthony Fauci, the nation's top infectious disease expert, told The Associated Press he thinks the "glitches" in the United States' COVID-19 vaccination program, which has moved more slowly than anticipated, "have been worked out."In fact, he's feeling optimistic enough to predict that with the holiday season ending, the process will gain momentum, leading to at least 1 million Americans getting vaccinated per day. That would mean President-elect Joe Biden's goal of hitting 100 million vaccinations within in his first 100 days in office is still a "very realistic, important, achievable goal."Fauci isn't alone. Several experts expect the effort to pick up steam in the days and weeks ahead, including Nancy Messionier, the director of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention's National Center for Immunization and Respiratory Diseases. "I really expect the pace of administration to go up pretty massively in the next couple weeks," she told Stat News. Read more from Fauci and Messioner at The Associated Press and Stat News, respectively.More stories from theweek.com Are we witnessing the fall of the United States? McConnell stares down the barrel of Trump's gun Democrat Rafael Warnock projected winner in 1st Georgia Senate race, unseating Kelly Loeffler

  • Your stimulus check might be delayed if you filed your taxes with an online tax preparer

    Stimulus payments may be delayed for as many as 14 million customers, the IRS and major tax prep software companies warned.

  • 11 Storage Beds to Keep You Organized in 2021

    Read on for space-saving, clutter-clearing magicOriginally Appeared on Architectural Digest

  • Paul Ryan calls fellow Republicans ‘anti-democratic’ and ‘anti-conservative’ over efforts to reject Biden’s win

    Mr Ryan said efforts to reject results would do ‘significant damage to American democracy’

  • Trump administration reportedly passes over career prosecutor to replace Atlanta U.S. attorney who abruptly resigned

    After the U.S. attorney in Atlanta abruptly resigned, the Trump administration has reportedly bypassed a top career prosecutor to name his acting replacement.U.S. Attorney Byung "BJay" Pak resigned on Monday even though he was previously expected to stay in his position until Inauguration Day, Talking Points Memo previously reported. Now, the Trump administration "is bypassing his first assistant, a career prosecutor, to name a new acting leader from outside the office," Talking Points Memo reported on Tuesday. The news was confirmed by The Wall Street Journal, which noted that normally, the number two official "would take the place of a U.S. attorney upon his departure."Instead, Bobby Christine, U.S. attorney for the Southern District of Georgia, will reportedly serve as the new acting U.S. attorney in Atlanta. It wasn't clear why Pak departed earlier than expected, but Talking Points Memo reports he cited "unforeseen circumstances" in an internal memo.The news of Pak's early departure came after The Washington Post reported on a leaked phone call in which President Trump pressured Georgia's secretary of state to "find" him enough votes to reverse his loss in the state. On the recording, Trump also accused Pak of being a "never Trumper," according to The Associated Press. In a statement Monday, Pak said serving in the position "has been the greatest honor of my professional career."More stories from theweek.com Are we witnessing the fall of the United States? McConnell stares down the barrel of Trump's gun Democrat Rafael Warnock projected winner in 1st Georgia Senate race, unseating Kelly Loeffler

  • Woman clings to hood of speeding car to try to stop theft of $10,000 puppy

    Late last month, a felony charge was filed against the woman who was allegedly driving the car in the theft.

  • Philadelphia Man, 83, in ICU After Being Brutally Beaten and Robbed on New Year's Eve

    An elderly Filipino American man is in critical condition after being attacked in North Philadelphia on New Year's Eve. The incident, which left family members desperate for answers, occurred in the victim's home on Fairhill Street at around 9:30 p.m. [caption id="attachment_10086094" align="aligncenter" width="800"] Mauricio Gesmundo, Sr. was attacked on New Year's Eve. Image via the Gesmundo Family[/caption] Mauricio Gesmundo Sr., 83, was getting ready for dinner when he heard loud sounds from inside his house.

  • 70 percent of Covid shots in the US have not been administered - these states have lowest vaccination rate

    Kansas has vaccinated fewest people per capita so far, South Dakota is on top

  • Trump denies report Pence informed him he can't overturn the election

    Vice President Mike Pence told President Trump over lunch on Tuesday that he does not have the power to block Congress from formalizing President-elect Joe Biden's victory on Wednesday, The New York Times reports. Earlier Tuesday, Trump had tweeted, incorrectly, that the "the vice president has the power to reject fraudulently chosen electors," as president of the Senate. Pence does not believe that, his aides say, but he has not stated so publicly. He also did not deny the Times report, but Trump did Tuesday night, in a statement dated Jan. 5, 2020.The Times report is "fake news," Trump insisted. "The vice president and I are in total agreement that the vice president has the power to act."> Here’s the president’s denial of our reporting, which we stand by. pic.twitter.com/7CxaV5Eqdl> > — Maggie Haberman (@maggieNYT) January 6, 2021Trump has been privately and publicly cajoling Pence "to find a way to use his role on Wednesday to give credence to his unfounded claims — rejected by the states and in scores of court cases and backed by no evidence — that the election was stolen from him through widespread fraud," the Times reports. "The president has told several people privately that he would rather lose with people thinking it was stolen from him than that he simply lost."Pence absolutely cannot make Trump president, but he can add some "drama to the theater" of Wednesday's proceedings, Ohio State University law professor Edward Foley told the Times. "We know the end result," he added, "we just don't know when we will get there or what procedure we will take to get there."Pence has been meeting with parliamentarians and lawyers to figure out the parameter of his role, and while he is expected to stay in his lane, he is also "desperate to find some middle ground" by "placating the president to avoid a rift that could torpedo" Pence's political hopes while also following the law, the Times reports. Pence "indicated to the president that he would keep studying the issue up until the final hours before the joint session of Congress begins," for example, and he may acknowledge Trump's fraud claims during the Senate debates, the Times adds. Some Pence allies "conceded that he would have benefited from telegraphing more aggressively over the past few days that he was not going to be able to rescue the president from defeat."More stories from theweek.com Are we witnessing the fall of the United States? McConnell stares down the barrel of Trump's gun Democrat Rafael Warnock projected winner in 1st Georgia Senate race, unseating Kelly Loeffler

  • Portland suspect escapes after cleaning crew leaves holding room door unlocked

    David Dahlen, 24, was arrested Saturday on a warrant for the attempted murder of a police officer.