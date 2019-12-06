Dueling investigations? Days before inspector general's report on FBI's Russia investigation, Trump promotes AG probe

WASHINGTON – Since the early days of the Russia investigation, President Donald Trump and his allies have called for someone to "investigate the investigators."

Early last year, the president got some of what he wanted: The Justice Department's inspector general, an independent watchdog, announced a review into potential surveillance abuses by the FBI, focusing on the monitoring of Trump campaign foreign policy adviser Carter Page.

Though Trump was unhappy that his attorney general at the time did not take up the matter himself, he nonetheless touted the inspector general's inquiry as "historic.” He suggested it would back up his long-held claim that the FBI perpetrated a “witch hunt” against him.

But as the release of the report draws near – it's due Monday – it appears the review will not be a life preserver for a president facing an impeachment inquiry.

Now Trump is hyping the promise of another investigation into the same territory. This one is overseen directly by Attorney General William Barr and federal prosecutor John Durham.

Two investigations into similar matters. One by Inspector General Michael Horowitz, the office typically responsible for investigating wrongdoing at the Justice Department. The other, conducted by the Justice Department itself, into a department it oversees: the FBI.

At best, analysts say, the parallel investigations indicate a lack of trust in the inspector general's work. At worst, they say, it indicates a desire to reach a conclusion pleasing to the president.

Dueling inquiries often indicate an agency is "nervous about what the IG might find," said New York University law professor Paul Light, who studies the work of inspectors general. "Or there’s political pressure to come up with the finding other than what’s expected" from the inspector general.

An inspector general's investigation, "theoretically, is the gold standard of investigations,” Light said. “And Horowitz, in particular, has an impeccable reputation for telling it like (he) sees it.”

Anticipation builds: Justice Department praises watchdog's upcoming report on Russia inquiry amid reported criticism by Attorney General Barr

IG's report expected to conclude FBI was justified in launching Russia investigation

While Horowitz is expected to offer sharp criticism of the FBI in Monday's report, he's also expected to conclude the FBI was justified in launching its two-year inquiry into the Trump campaign and possible ties to Russian interference in the 2016 presidential election. That investigation ultimately led to Robert Mueller's damning account of Trump's efforts to thwart it.

But if Horowitz’s findings fail to satisfy Trump’s desires, the Barr-Durham inquiry has been building expectations of its own.

In late October, the president and his Republican allies seized on news that this inquiry had shifted from an administrative review to a criminal investigation.

Earlier this week, The Washington Post reported that Barr had confided to associates that he disagreed with Horowitz's anticipated finding that the FBI's investigation was justified.

Asked about that, Trump immediately turned the spotlight to the Barr-Durham inquiry.

"I do think the big report to wait for is going to be the Durham report," Trump told reporters in London this week. "That’s the one that people are really waiting for."

Attorney General William Barr More

Who will have the last word?

The attorney general cannot order the inspector general to alter his conclusions. But the Barr-Durham inquiry offers another opportunity for Trump to change the narrative.

"I can tell you that the inspector general will not have the last word," said former Attorney General Michael Mukasey, who served in the George W. Bush administration. "As a federal prosecutor, Mr. Durham has authority that the inspector general does not."