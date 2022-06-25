Dueling narratives of Arizona protests ended with tear gas

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
JONATHAN J. COOPER and BOB CHRISTIE
·4 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Karen Fann
    American politician and a Republican member of the Arizona House of Representatives

PHOENIX (AP) — Protests outside the Arizona Capitol over the U.S. Supreme Court's decision to overturn Roe v. Wade that ended with a volley of tear gas were variously described Saturday as either peaceful or driven by anarchists intent on destruction.

Republican Senate President Karen Fann issued a news release describing it as a thwarted insurrection, while protesters called it a violent overreaction by police who they said acted without warning or justification.

Arizona Department of Public Safety statements said state troopers launched the gas as some in a group of 7,000 to 8,000 people that rallied at the Capitol on Friday night were trying to break into the state Senate. Lawmakers were working to finish their yearly session.

The vast majority of people were peaceful and state police said there were no arrests or injuries. While both abortion opponents and abortion rights backers were there, most of the crowd opposed the high court's decision.

Police fired tear gas at about 8:30 p.m. as dozens of people pressed up against the glass wall at the front of the Senate building, chanting and waving signs backing the right to abortion. While most were peaceful, a handful of people were banging on the windows, and one person forcefully tried to kick in a sliding glass door.

That's when SWAT team members with the Department of Public Safety stationed on the second floor of the old Capitol building fired the tear gas.

Video taken from inside the Senate lobby by Republican Sen. Michelle Ugenti-Rita showed the scene. Another she took moments later showed state police in riot gear forming a line inside the building, facing protesters on the other side of the glass.

She said in an interview with The Associated Press on Saturday morning that the protesters were clearly trying to enter the locked building.

"They were aggressively banging on the windows in a way that at any moment it could break," Ugenti-Rita said. “This wasn’t a knock on a window. I mean, they were trying to break the windows.”

Hundreds of protesters could been seen in her videos milling about the plaza between the House and Senate buildings, while about a hundred were closer, near the glass wall at the front of the Senate building.

“There was no other conclusion than they were interested in being violent,” she added. "I have no other takeaway than that. I’ve seen many protests over my years, in many different sizes and forms. I’ve never seen that ever.”

Democratic state Rep. Athena Salman of Tempe, however, said those gassed were peaceful.

“A bunch of House and Senate Democrats voted to give these cops a huge pay raise,” said said on Twitter in a post showing police firing tear gas. “Some even called it historic. Remember that every time the cops gas peaceful protesters.”

State police said in a statement that what “began as a peaceful protest evolved into anarchical and criminal actions by masses of splinter group.” And they said they had issued multiple warnings for people to leave.

Police said gas was deployed “after protesters attempted to break the glass" and was later deployed again in a plaza across the street. Police said some memorials at the plaza were defaced.

No broken glass was visible at the Senate building after the crowd dispersed.

Republicans lawmakers had enacted a 15-week abortion ban in March over the objection of minority Democrats. It mirrors a Mississippi law that the Supreme Court upheld on Friday while also striking down Roe. A law dating from before Arizona became a state in 1912 that bans all abortions remains on the books, and providers across the state stopped providing abortions earlier Friday out of fear of prosecution.

The protester incident forced Senate lawmakers to flee to the basement for about 20 minutes, said Democratic Sen. Martin Quezada. Stinging tear gas wafted through the building afterward, and the proceedings were moved to a hearing room instead of the Senate chamber.

Fann was presiding over a vote for a contentious school vouchers expansion bill when she abruptly halted proceedings. Speeches backing or supporting the bill expanding the state's school voucher program to all 1.1 million public school students were cut off, and the bill passed.

“We're going into recess right now, OK?” Fann announced. “We have a security problem outside.”

The building was never breached, said Kim Quintero, a spokesperson for the Senate GOP leadership.

After the tear gas sent protesters fleeing, the Senate reconvened to vote on its final bills before adjourning for the year shortly after midnight. A faint smell of tear gas hung in the air.

Recommended Stories

  • The Arizona State Senate had to be evacuated after tear gas police deployed on protesters spread into the building

    Law enforcement shot tear gas into a crowd of demonstrators while the Senate was in session.

  • Tear gas deployed as protesters bang on Senate doors; GOP likens event to insurrection

    Officers deployed several canisters of tear gas at abortion-rights protesters after some began banging against doors of the Arizona Senate building.

  • Chaos erupts at RI protest of Roe ruling; police officer on leave after alleged assault

    A protest of the Roe ruling erupted in chaos, with a Providence police officer placed on leave Saturday after allegedly assaulting a political rival.

  • Roundup: Brush fire outside Piru closes lanes of 126, fatality on Hwy 101, more news

    Brush fire outside Piru closes lanes of Hwy 126, woman killed in Hwu 101 crash, driver ID'd in T.O. crash, guilty verdict in rape case, more news.

  • Biden signs landmark gun measure, says ‘lives will be saved’￼

    President Joe Biden on Saturday signed the most sweeping gun violence bill in decades, a bipartisan compromise that seemed unimaginable until a […] The post Biden signs landmark gun measure, says ‘lives will be saved’￼ appeared first on TheGrio.

  • Wisconsin Sen. Ron Johnson says fake electors came from Pennsylvania lawmaker Mike Kelly

    In a statement, Kelly's office said Johnson's allegations are "patently false."

  • We knew Evan Rachel Wood can act, but have you heard her Madonna impersonation?

    Evan Rachel Wood shared her spot-on impressions of Madonna, Alanis Morissette and Janis Joplin on 'The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon.'

  • Why modern culture is dying

    A strange thing is happening in popular culture. This weekend, it will be dominated by an 80-year-old man – Paul McCartney – headlining Glastonbury. In London’s Hyde Park, a 78-year-old man – Mick Jagger – will be leading out the last surviving Rolling Stones to sing songs about street fighting and sex. Meanwhile, 63-year-old Kate Bush is back at No 1 in the UK with Running Up That Hill, just as she was in 1978, as a willowy teenager, with her debut single Wuthering Heights. She’s even made the

  • Biden signs bipartisan gun safety bill

    STORY: U.S. President Joe Biden signed into law Saturday the first major federal gun reform in three decades.BIDEN: "God willing, it's going to save a lot of lives."The law comes the same week as a Supreme Court ruling that moved to broadly expand gun rights, ruling that Americans have a constitutional right to carry handguns in public.The law does not go as far as Democrats, including Biden, had hoped for.It does not ban sales of assault-style rifles or high-capacity magazines.However, it does take some steps that would help states keep guns out of the hands of those deemed to be a danger to themselves or others and block gun sales to those convicted of abusing unmarried intimate partners.Still, Biden hailed it as a monumental day. “From Columbine to Sandy Hook, to Charleston, Orlando, Las Vegas, Parkland, El Paso, Atlanta, Buffalo, Uvalde and for the shootings that happen every day in the streets that are mass shootings that we don’t even hear about. A number of people killed every day in the streets. Their message to us was do something. Just do something. For God’s sake, just do something. Well today, we did.”Gun control has long been a divisive issue in the United States with multiple attempts to place new controls on gun sales failing time after time until Friday.What some Democrats called a modest, first-step bill followed mass murders last month at a supermarket in Buffalo, New York and an elementary school in Uvalde, Texas.The House voted 234-193 on the bill Friday.Only 14 Republicans backed the measure.BIDEN: “It’s times when it seems impossible to get anything done in Washington, we are doing something consequential. If we can reach compromise on guns, we ought to be able to reach compromise on other critical issues from veterans’ health care to cutting-edge American innovation and so much more.”Biden said he would host an event in July for victims of gun violence to mark the bill's signing.

  • Birth Control Stocks May Benefit From the Reversal of Roe v. Wade

    In a historic reversal, the U.S. Supreme Court on June 24 confirmed the long-awaited suspicion that they were going to weigh in and overturn Roe v Wade. Roe v. Wade has been the landmark case for abortion rights since it was decided in 1973. The case was decided on a 7-2 vote, stating that women had the constitutional right to an abortion.

  • Roe vs. Wade is overturned. Legal experts explain what happens now.

    Legal experts on abortion answer some of the most common questions on what abortion access will look like in a post-Roe v. Wade world.

  • 10 Instances In Hollywood When Celebrities Called Out The Remakes Of Their Own Movies

    When Eddie Murphy, Meryl Streep, and Nic Cage were called out!View Entire Post ›

  • Protest for abortion rights being held at Orlando City Hall on Saturday

    A protest in support of abortion rights was held at Orlando City Hall on Saturday following the U.S. Supreme Court's decision on Friday to overturn the landmark 1973 Roe v. Wade case that legalized abortion nationwide, now giving states the final say.

  • ‘The Daily Show’ Star Jordan Klepper Talks Jan 6 Hearing at a Trump Rally (Exclusive Video)

    The segment, which premieres Thursday night on the show, is part of his Emmy-nominated "Jordan Klepper Fingers the Pulse"

  • Video shows moments inside State Senate building as protesters gather outside

    The protesters gathered at the Arizona State Capitol following a U.S. Supreme Court ruling that overturned the landmark Roe v. Wade abortion ruling. DPS officials said protesters were banging on glasses at the Senate building, as well as vandalizing a monument at Wesley Bolin Plaza. Gas was later deployed. The video was taken by State Sen. Michelle Ugenti-Rita.

  • Military veterans targeted by extremists preying on patriots

    Extremist groups are shifting toward a more militia-style environment, targeting veterans for recruitment, valuing their skills and preying on their patriotism.

  • Kate Middleton Asks to Hold 4-Month-Old Baby Girl on Royal Outing

    The mom of three has admitted to feeling "broody" around babies while on royal duty

  • Abortion foes, supporters map next moves after Roe reversal

    A Texas group that helps women pay for abortions halted its efforts Saturday while evaluating their legal risks under a ban it says will disproportionately hurt poor and minority women. Mississippi's only abortion clinic kept seeing patients while awaiting a 10-day notice that will trigger a ban. A day after the Supreme Court's bombshell ruling overturning Roe v. Wade ended the constitutional right to abortion, emotional protests and prayer vigils turned to resolve as several states enacted bans and supporters and foes of abortion rights mapped out their next moves.

  • MLB no-hitters tracker: What games were no-hitters in the 2022 season?

    MLB history was made in 2021 for a record number of no-hitters with nine. Heres a look at all of the no-hitters in 2022.

  • Democrats toe delicate line on assault weapons ban

    House Democratic leaders are toeing a delicate line with their promise to consider legislation this summer banning assault weapons — a politically explosive concept that divides both the Congress and the country. The issue has been front and center in the national gun reform debate following a recent string of high-profile mass shootings, including the…