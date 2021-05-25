Duenweg man sent to prison for firearm offense

May 25—A Duenweg man who recently had his probation revoked on two burglary convictions pleaded guilty Monday to unlawful possession of a firearm and was sentenced to a concurrent term of five years.

Jordan W. Jennings, 25, pleaded guilty to the offense in Jasper County Circuit Court in a plea deal calling for the five-year sentence and dismissing a related count of resisting arrest.

Circuit Judge Gayle Crane assessed Jennings the agreed-upon sentence and ordered that it run concurrently with the remainder of two four-year sentences to be served on his convictions for burglary and attempted burglary.

Jennings was arrested on the firearm and resisting arrest counts March 25 in Joplin when an officer responding to a report of shots fired in the 1600 block of South Joplin Avenue spotted a man fleeing between houses and jumping fences. A police dog was used to apprehend the suspect, identified as Jennings in a probable-cause affidavit.

Police recovered a handgun from a yard through which the suspect fled that appeared to match a handgun that could be seen in the waistband of the suspect's pants in a photo he had posted on a Facebook page.