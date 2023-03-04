Duenweg man sent to prison after probation violation

Mar. 3—A Duenweg man was sentenced in Jasper County Circuit Court to some shock time in prison this week after he violated terms of his probation while in a local treatment court program.

Judge Gayle Crane sentenced Christopher S. Smith, 30, to four concurrent terms of seven years each on convictions for vehicle tampering, stealing, receiving stolen property and unlawful possession of an illegal weapon. The judge ordered that Smith serve the sentences in the state's Institutional Treatment program with the court to review his case after 120 days for possible placement on probation.

Smith pleaded guilty to the charges June 6 and was deferred for sentencing and granted probation while he entered a local treatment court program. Probation violation reports were filed in October, November and December, eventually leading to an arrest warrant being issued on him and his probation revoked.

The weapon and stolen property convictions pertain to an arrest on Dec. 24, 2021, by Joplin police following a traffic stop of a Mercury Mountaineer Smith was driving that had been reported stolen and he was found to be in possession of a sawed-off shotgun.

He was arrested again on Feb. 20, 2022, in possession of another stolen vehicle which he had been seen leaving in the previous day after stealing $774 worth of merchandise from the Walmart store on West Seventh Street in Joplin.

Jeff Lehr is a reporter for The Joplin Globe.