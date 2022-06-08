Duenweg man takes plea deal on 4 felonies

Jun. 8—A Duenweg man took a plea offer this week on four felony charges requiring him to enter a local treatment court program.

Christopher S. Smith, 29, pleaded guilty Monday in Jasper County Circuit Court to stealing, vehicle tampering, possession of an illegal weapon and receiving stolen property in a plea deal requiring that he enter the treatment court program as an alternative to a prison sentence.

Judge Gayle Crane accepted the plea agreement and ordered Smith into treatment court. If he completes the program, he could be granted a suspended imposition of sentence or even dismissal of the charges.

The weapon and stolen property charges pertain to an arrest Dec. 24 by Joplin police after a traffic stop of a vehicle that had been reported stolen. According to a probable-cause affidavit, Smith was driving a stolen Mercury Mountaineer and had a sawed-off shotgun in a backpack with him.

He was arrested again by Joplin police Feb. 20 in possession of another stolen vehicle. That stop was made after an employee of the Walmart store on West Seventh Street reported that a man who had stolen $774.18 worth of merchandise the previous day had just left the store and got in a Dodge Dakota. The truck had been reported stolen in Joplin three days previously.

