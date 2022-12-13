Duenweg man takes plea deal in felony assault case

Dec. 13—A Jasper County judge granted probation to a Duenweg man when he took a plea offer Monday on felony assault charges stemming from a 2020 shooting incident in Joplin.

Keelan N. Hearns, 20, pleaded guilty in Jasper County Circuit Court to a count of unlawful use of a weapon in a plea agreement dismissing related counts of first-degree assault, armed criminal action and first-degree property damage and permitting a suspended imposition of sentence.

Circuit Judge David Mouton accepted the plea bargain and placed Hearns on five years of supervised probation.

The charges pertained to shots fired March 15, 2020, at an apartment at 1008 S. Connecticut Ave.

A probable-cause affidavit stated that a witness saw a car stop in a parking lot outside the apartment and three men get out, two of whom approached the apartment. One of the men was carrying a handgun and fired five shots into the apartment, with one of the rounds passing through a living room window within an estimated 6 feet of the apartment occupant, according to the affidavit.

An occupant of the vehicle later told police that Hearns fired the shots into the apartment. No injuries were reported in the shooting.