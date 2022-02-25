Duenweg woman pleads down to misdemeanor in attack of social worker

Feb. 25—A Duenweg woman charged with attacking a Community Support Services case worker a year ago was granted a suspended sentence and probation Thursday in a plea deal.

Jessica R. Davis, 40, pleaded guilty in Jasper County Circuit Court to a reduced count of misdemeanor assault in a plea agreement with the prosecutor's office. She had been scheduled for a preliminary hearing on a felony count of second-degree assault.

Associate Judge Joseph Hensley accepted the plea bargain and assessed Davis six months in jail with execution of the sentence suspended and the defendant placed on unsupervised probation for two years. The judge also ordered that Davis have no further contact with the victim.

The case worker was at the defendant's residence Feb. 16, 2021, and was attempting to keep her from leaving when the defendant came at her with a knife. The case worker was able to block the effort to stab her but was struck in the head during the scuffle, according to a probable-cause affidavit.

The affidavit states that Duenweg police had been to the residence four times in three days in connection with acts of violence toward others on the defendant's part.