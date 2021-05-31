Duetting songbirds can 'mute' their partners' musical minds – and help explain awkward Zoom calls

Plain-tail wrens - Melissa Coleman / SWNS.com

The awkwardness experienced during Zoom calls could be explained by songbirds that can “mute” the musical mind of their duet partner, scientists claim.

Plain-tail wrens – described as the "jazz singers" of the natural world – showed scientists that the magic between collaborative performers sparks when music-making parts of the brain go silent.

And researchers say that the songbirds, native to Ecuador, may offer lessons to people on how to conduct online video conferences more effectively.

The team discovered that the species synchronise their frenetically paced duets, by inhibiting the song-making regions of their partner's brain as they exchange phrases.

Researchers say that the auditory feedback exchanged between wrens during their opera-like duets momentarily inhibits motor circuits used for singing in the listening partner, which helps link the pair's brains and coordinate turn-taking for a seemingly telepathic performance.

The findings, published in the journal Proceedings of the National Academy of Sciences, also offer fresh insight into how humans and other cooperative animals use sensory cues to act in concert with one another.

Study co-author Dr Eric Fortune, an associate professor in biological sciences at New Jersey Institute of Technology in the United States, said: "What these wrens have shown us is that for any good collaboration, partners need to become 'one' through sensory linkages.”

Corresponding author Dr Melissa Coleman, associate professor of biology at Scripps College, said: "Think of these birds like jazz singers. Duetting wrens have a rough song structure planned before they sing, but as the song evolves, they must rapidly coordinate by receiving constant input from their counterpart.”

For the study, the team travelled to remote bamboo forests on the slopes of Ecuador's active Antisana Volcano and made neurophysiological recordings of four pairs of native wrens as they sang solo and duet songs. They then analysed activity in an area of the birds' brains where specialised neurons for learning and making music are active.

Antisana Volcano ecological reserve, - NurPhoto

The recordings showed that during duet turn-taking – which often take the form of tightly knit call-and-answer phrases, or syllables, that together sound as if a single bird is singing – the birds' neurons fired rapidly when they produced their own syllables.

But as one wren begins to hear their partner's syllables sung in the duet, the neurons quiet down significantly.

The team then played recordings of wrens duetting while they were in a sleep-like state, anesthetised with a drug that affects a major inhibitory neurotransmitter in the wrens' brains that is also found in humans.

The drug transformed the activity in the brain, from inhibition to bursts of activity when the wrens heard their own music.

Dr Fortune said: "These mechanisms are shared or similar to what happens in our brains because we are doing the same kind of things. There are similar brain circuits in humans that are involved in learning and coordinating vocalisations."

The researchers say that their findings offer a fresh look into how the brains of humans and other cooperating animals use "sensory cues" to act in concert with each other, such as the disjointed feeling of inhibition commonly experienced during video calls.

Dr Coleman added: "These days, inhibition is occurring at all the wrong times when we have poor internet connections during our Zoom, WebEx, and Facetime conferences.

"The delays affect the sensory information that we rely on for coordinating the timing of our conversation.

"I think this study is important for understanding how we interact with the world whenever we are trying to produce a single behaviour as two performers. We are wired for cooperation, the same way as these jazz singing wrens."