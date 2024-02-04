Duffy: Yes, it is safe to serve on Portsmouth land use boards

In her tribal defense of Jim Hewitt — the Portsmouth Planning Board member the city attorney is asking the City Council to remove from the board — Clare Kittredge asks: “Is it safe to sit on one of our land use boards these days?” I can answer that: yes.

The city always needs volunteers who have no specific agenda other than public service. The volunteer work of the three “quasi-judicial” boards — the Planning Board, Historic District Commission, and the Zoning Board of Adjustment — demands a lot of reading. Meetings run long. Members must think like a jurist, weigh facts and test applications against the city’s zoning ordinance. Faulty decisions can land the city in court, which can be costly. Board members who fulfill their legal obligations need not worry about having their terms curtailed. Of course honest-to-goodness mistakes happen. But serial offenders are a different matter.

Gerald Duffy

I watched the first Planning Board meeting in 2022 when former mayor Rick Becksted’s lame-duck appointments — Jim Hewitt, Greg Mahanna, and Jane Begala — first took their seats. One of their first decisions was to deny or approve a request from Duncan MacCallum for the rehearing of an application the board had already approved — a mixed-use project next to the North Mill Pond. In advance of the meeting, city legal staff emphatically recommended the board deny the request.

You know when you’re watching a movie or TV series and a character is about to do something really stupid and you say, "Oh no, please don’t?" But then they do? Board member Peter Harris voted in favor of the rehearing because, he said, he didn’t like the way the vote went last time. It doesn’t take a legal mind to see the problem there. New board members Mahanna and Begala voted in favor of the rehearing without, they acknowledged, having informed themselves of the project’s history from meeting minutes. But Hewitt stole the show. At the time, he was already engaged in active litigation in another lawsuit against one of the same developers now before him at the Planning Board. Moreover, Hewitt was already working with MacCallum on that other case. It was a conflict of interest the size of one of the cruise ships soon to visit Portsmouth. Hewitt did not recuse himself. The lawsuit that soon followed mentioned Hewitt by name 26 times, alleging bias. The Rockingham County Superior Court promptly ordered the board not to proceed with its illegal decision; the judge later settled the case in favor of the developer. As Kittredge would say: “a waste of high-priced staff time and resources.”

Two months later, the Planning Board received legal training from Stephen C. Buckley, legal services counsel of the New Hampshire Municipal Association and respected throughout the state for his knowledge of land use law. I tagged along via Zoom. As a layman I learned a thing or two and came away with even more respect for the work volunteer board members do. Hewitt must have been doodling during the session because the lessons evidently didn’t stick, as the current request for his removal reveals. His behavior before and after the training suggests he may have become a legal liability for city taxpayers, driven more by his own preferences than an obligation to follow the law.

Why should we care? It's hard to overemphasize the importance of our land use boards. Their work is based on state law and the city’s own whopping 343-page zoning ordinance. Zoning is the regulatory mechanism municipalities rely on to implement their plans for future development, as articulated in a master plan. For example, if a city wants to preserve low density in single-family neighborhoods — or conversely to enable more density to meet housing demand — then those goals must be embodied in specific rules and regulations. It’s not an exact science. Inevitably, zoning lags a master plan, which in turn may lag the current imperatives facing a city. That’s why Portsmouth will soon embark on revising its own master plan and revisit outdated zoning. As municipalities across the nation are finding out — instead of clearing pathways for housing solutions, outdated zoning often creates obstacles.

Board members have some discretion in how they vote. This leeway enables a member to use experience and judgment, within the confines of the law, and justifiably lean one way or the other on an application. For example, a member can choose to take into account the broader goals of the master plan for guidance. Or not. Members disposed to deny a project can usually defend their decision without straying from legal obligations. There is a line, though, where crossing it becomes evidence of bias. That’s how Hewitt got himself and the city into hot water. By contrast, it’s the mark of a competent board member when he or she tells you they felt legally obligated to vote for a project they personally did not like.

Zoning is inherently political. Board members are appointed by the mayor and approved by the Council. The wiggle room in voting is what former mayor Becksted intended to exploit when he openly described his 2021 lame-duck land use board appointments as a way to influence the kind of development he wants. The current mayor and council, however, are taking a longer-term approach to managing growth — not manipulating board appointments but instead focusing on zoning reform at the policy level. Revised policy becomes codified into rules the boards must then follow.

In Kittredge’s jaundiced view of the dark underbelly of Portsmouth’s civic life, there’s a greedy developer lurking behind every door offering free Caribbean vacations to city staff and elected officials for favors. But the reality of the permitting process is that we have a complex constellation of land use entities. In addition to the three quasi-judicial boards already mentioned, there are two advisory bodies that focus on conservation and impact on city resources.

Kittredge routinely implies that developers game this labyrinthine system. I’d love to know exactly how she imagines that happening. She also complains about the lack of good reporters who, she suggests, could uncover shenanigans. She happens to be a trained journalist herself and has as much access to public domain records as anyone else. Kittredge could research the kinds of accusations and charges she frequently makes and publish the stories. I challenge her to produce the goods — to put some flesh on the bones of the innuendos and conspiracies she likes to peddle. As a good journalist knows, when you follow the facts with a curious and open mind, they don’t always cooperate with any preconceived notions you might have started with.

Portsmouth has problems other communities would love to have. We also have the enormous challenge of planning a future city that can adequately house a socio-economically diverse population. However we address housing, land use boards will play a major role. We will need volunteers to give of their time and skills, understand and respect the legal framework, help us stay out of the courts, and above all keep an eye on the prize: a Portsmouth that truly remains a “city of the open door.”

Gerald Duffy is a resident of Portsmouth.

This article originally appeared on Portsmouth Herald: Duffy: Yes, it is safe to serve on Portsmouth land use boards