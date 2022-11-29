Dufry AG's (VTX:DUFN) top owners are individual investors with 48% stake, while23% is held by institutions

Simply Wall St
·4 min read

To get a sense of who is truly in control of Dufry AG (VTX:DUFN), it is important to understand the ownership structure of the business. The group holding the most number of shares in the company, around 48% to be precise, is individual investors. That is, the group stands to benefit the most if the stock rises (or lose the most if there is a downturn).

Meanwhile, institutions make up 23% of the company’s shareholders. Generally speaking, as a company grows, institutions will increase their ownership. Conversely, insiders often decrease their ownership over time.

In the chart below, we zoom in on the different ownership groups of Dufry.

See our latest analysis for Dufry

ownership-breakdown
ownership-breakdown

What Does The Institutional Ownership Tell Us About Dufry?

Institutions typically measure themselves against a benchmark when reporting to their own investors, so they often become more enthusiastic about a stock once it's included in a major index. We would expect most companies to have some institutions on the register, especially if they are growing.

As you can see, institutional investors have a fair amount of stake in Dufry. This suggests some credibility amongst professional investors. But we can't rely on that fact alone since institutions make bad investments sometimes, just like everyone does. When multiple institutions own a stock, there's always a risk that they are in a 'crowded trade'. When such a trade goes wrong, multiple parties may compete to sell stock fast. This risk is higher in a company without a history of growth. You can see Dufry's historic earnings and revenue below, but keep in mind there's always more to the story.

earnings-and-revenue-growth
earnings-and-revenue-growth

Dufry is not owned by hedge funds. Advent International Corporation is currently the company's largest shareholder with 10% of shares outstanding. Qatar Investment Authority is the second largest shareholder owning 6.9% of common stock, and Alibaba Group Holding Limited holds about 5.4% of the company stock.

A deeper look at our ownership data shows that the top 25 shareholders collectively hold less than half of the register, suggesting a large group of small holders where no single shareholder has a majority.

While studying institutional ownership for a company can add value to your research, it is also a good practice to research analyst recommendations to get a deeper understand of a stock's expected performance. There are a reasonable number of analysts covering the stock, so it might be useful to find out their aggregate view on the future.

Insider Ownership Of Dufry

The definition of an insider can differ slightly between different countries, but members of the board of directors always count. Management ultimately answers to the board. However, it is not uncommon for managers to be executive board members, especially if they are a founder or the CEO.

I generally consider insider ownership to be a good thing. However, on some occasions it makes it more difficult for other shareholders to hold the board accountable for decisions.

Our most recent data indicates that insiders own less than 1% of Dufry AG. It's a big company, so even a small proportional interest can create alignment between the board and shareholders. In this case insiders own CHF30m worth of shares. Arguably, recent buying and selling is just as important to consider. You can click here to see if insiders have been buying or selling.

General Public Ownership

The general public-- including retail investors -- own 48% stake in the company, and hence can't easily be ignored. While this size of ownership may not be enough to sway a policy decision in their favour, they can still make a collective impact on company policies.

Private Equity Ownership

With an ownership of 10%, private equity firms are in a position to play a role in shaping corporate strategy with a focus on value creation. Some might like this, because private equity are sometimes activists who hold management accountable. But other times, private equity is selling out, having taking the company public.

Public Company Ownership

Public companies currently own 10% of Dufry stock. We can't be certain but it is quite possible this is a strategic stake. The businesses may be similar, or work together.

Next Steps:

I find it very interesting to look at who exactly owns a company. But to truly gain insight, we need to consider other information, too. Take risks for example - Dufry has 2 warning signs we think you should be aware of.

If you would prefer discover what analysts are predicting in terms of future growth, do not miss this free report on analyst forecasts.

NB: Figures in this article are calculated using data from the last twelve months, which refer to the 12-month period ending on the last date of the month the financial statement is dated. This may not be consistent with full year annual report figures.

Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.

This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.

Join A Paid User Research Session
You’ll receive a US$30 Amazon Gift card for 1 hour of your time while helping us build better investing tools for the individual investors like yourself. Sign up here

Recommended Stories

  • Great news for Nedap N.V. (AMS:NEDAP): Insiders acquired stock in large numbers last year

    Usually, when one insider buys stock, it might not be a monumental event. But when multiple insiders are buying like...

  • Bucher Industries (VTX:BUCN) Could Become A Multi-Bagger

    To find a multi-bagger stock, what are the underlying trends we should look for in a business? In a perfect world, we'd...

  • How Much Upside is Left in Patterson-UTI (PTEN)? Wall Street Analysts Think 26%

    The average of price targets set by Wall Street analysts indicates a potential upside of 26.4% in Patterson-UTI (PTEN). While the effectiveness of this highly sought-after metric is questionable, the positive trend in earnings estimate revisions might translate into an upside in the stock.

  • Kardex Holding (VTX:KARN) shareholders have endured a 44% loss from investing in the stock a year ago

    Investors can approximate the average market return by buying an index fund. But if you buy individual stocks, you can...

  • Is Jenoptik AG (ETR:JEN) Expensive For A Reason? A Look At Its Intrinsic Value

    In this article we are going to estimate the intrinsic value of Jenoptik AG ( ETR:JEN ) by estimating the company's...

  • Kenya's Centum Investment H1 pretax profit jumps multi-fold

    NAIROBI (Reuters) -Kenya's Centum Investment Company Plc said on Tuesday its pretax profit rose to 224 million shillings ($1.83 million) in the first half to end-September from 12.5 million shillings a year ago. Group investment and other income fell to 713.4 million shillings from 987 million shillings, while operating and administrative costs dropped to 254.7 million shillings from 328.2 million shillings. Centum, which invests in listed firms and private companies, said its net asset value per share, a key measure of performance for investment firms, fell to 59.77 shillings from 62.10 shillings.

  • It Pays to Procrastinate: The New 6.89% I bonds Will Beat the Old 9.62% Bonds in Just 4 Years

    With a yield of 9.62%, the recently expired Series I bond was understandably popular. With interest rates rising, bond funds are down this year and banks continue to offer miserly rates on deposit accounts. So it's no wonder that a … Continue reading → The post It Pays to Procrastinate: The New 6.89% I bonds Will Beat the Old 9.62% Bonds in Just 4 Years appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • Stock market could see ‘fireworks’ through the end of the year as headwinds have ‘flipped,’ Fundstrat’s Tom Lee says

    Several headwinds that pummeled the stock market in 2022 have turned into tailwinds, setting the stage for a rally in U.S. equities heading into year-end, according to Tom Lee of Fundstrat Global Advisors.

  • Since 2016, Warren Buffett Has Bought $9 Billion More of This Stock Than Apple and Chevron, Combined!

    There's a very good reason everyone from Wall Street professionals to retail investors closely eye billionaire Warren Buffett's buying and selling activity. Since he took over as Berkshire Hathaway (NYSE: BRK.A)(NYSE: BRK.B) CEO in 1965, he's outpaced the aggregate return of the S&P 500, including dividends paid, by a factor of 120! While not infallible, the Oracle of Omaha has demonstrated a penchant for running circles around the broad market indexes.

  • 2 Stock-Split Stocks That Could Soar in 2023

    This year, some of the most talked-about companies completed stock splits. These operations offer existing shareholders more shares -- but the value of their investment and the market value of the company remain the same.

  • 2 Biotech Stocks You Can Buy and Hold for the Next Decade

    Oftentimes, investing in early-stage biotech companies can mean seeing a few of your picks lose 95% or even 100% of their value. Drug development is highly risky since it involves creating something new. Let's take a peek at two biotechs that make their money by solving the problems of other biopharma companies.

  • Is Verizon's Nearly 7% Dividend Yield Safe?

    Verizon (NYSE: VZ) pays a strong dividend that attracts income investors. That said, those investors will want to know how sustainable the 5G company's nearly 7% dividend yield is for the long term. *Stock prices used were the afternoon prices of Nov.

  • 8 Dividend Aristocrats to Buy Now for a Lifetime of Passive Income

    There is no one-size-fits-all strategy that has the potential to make investors wealthy over time, but there are few approaches that have a better track record of success than investing in dividend stocks. Companies that pay dividends are often successful, profitable businesses -- year in, year out -- which have generally proven over time that they can withstand market cycles and recessions. The asset managers at Hartford Financial Services looked at the performance of the benchmark S&P 500 going all the way back to 1930 and found there was not a single decade in which dividend stocks in the index didn't generate positive returns, even when the broader market was losing money for investors.

  • 3 REITs With Massive Dividend Yields

    Income investors dream of buying stocks whose companies have solid business models and fundamentals, but because of temporary market conditions, the shares have ultra-high yields. When markets sell off as a whole those dreams may come true, but other times dreams turn into nightmares if poor earnings cause dividends to be cut and share prices to tumble even further. Take a look at three real estate investment trusts (REITs) with massive dividend yields and decipher whether they are likely to rew

  • 'Crypto is dead': Wall Street analyst explains why FTX's collapse won't benefit Coinbase

    "It's a very bad business right now," Mizuho analyst Dan Dolev said of Coinbase, pointing to its declining revenues and continued losses.

  • Billionaire investor Howard Marks touts a bargain boom as interest-rate fears grip markets - and predicts a surge in companies going bankrupt

    Marks sees a chance to scoop up cheap assets as fears of inflation, interest-rate hikes, and a potential recession weigh on prices.

  • FTX Collapse: Billionaire Mark Cuban Gives Crypto a Dream Boost

    The abrupt and rapid collapse of the FTX cryptocurrency exchange has caused a shock in the crypto space. The fall, in a few days, of a company valued at $32 billion in February, ended up casting suspicion on the entire young industry of financial services, based on the Blockchain technology. Retail investors have fled, while institutional investors, linked to FTX and its sister company Alameda Research, are still determining their losses from their exposure to Sam Bankman-Fried's empire.

  • One of the World's Richest Investors Just Sounded a Big-Time Warning for Wall Street

    You probably don't need the reminder, but this has been an abysmal year for Wall Street professionals and everyday investors, alike. Since hitting their all-time highs between mid-November 2021 and the first couple of days of January, the ageless Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJINDICES: ^DJI), benchmark S&P 500 (SNPINDEX: ^GSPC), and growth-driven Nasdaq Composite (NASDAQINDEX: ^IXIC) have respectively plummeted by as much as 22%, 28%, and 38%. Over the past six weeks (or a bit longer for the Dow), all three indexes have given optimists a reprieve.

  • Prediction: 2 Growth Stocks That Could Soar 1,000% in the Next 10 Years

    With that in mind, investors should consider adding Upstart Holdings (NASDAQ: UPST) and Riskified (NYSE: RSKD) to their portfolios. Banks rely heavily on FICO scores when making lending decisions, but those three-digit credit scores are based on a relatively limited number of variables. Its lending platform uses artificial intelligence (AI) to measure more than 1,500 data points per borrower -- about 100-fold more than traditional credit models -- to help lenders quantify risk more precisely.

  • TipRanks ‘Perfect 10’ List: These 2 High-Yield Dividend Stocks Tick All the Boxes

    In a financial environment riddled with unprecedented levels of uncertainty, investors are at wits’ end. When it comes to finding an investment strategy that will yield returns, traditional methods might not be as dependable. So, how should investors get out of the rut? In times like these, a more comprehensive stock analysis can steer investors in the direction of returns. Rather than looking solely at more conventional factors like fundamental or technical analyses, other metrics can play a ke