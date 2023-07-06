We dug up photos of Fort Worth’s notorious 1980 heat wave in Star-Telegram vault
Summer 1980 was such a scorcher, people made T-shirts — “I survived the 1980 Texas heat wave.”
It was 100+ degrees all of July. But the hottest days were June 26-27, when temps hit 113. Luckily, it cooled to 112 the next day.
These newly digitized photo negatives are seen for the first time since they published in the Star-Telegram newspaper more than 40 years ago. Enjoy!
Curious about photos of places or events from our archive?
