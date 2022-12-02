DUG Technology Ltd (ASX:DUG): Is Breakeven Near?

DUG Technology Ltd (ASX:DUG) is possibly approaching a major achievement in its business, so we would like to shine some light on the company. Dug Technology Ltd, a technology company, provides hardware and software solutions for the technology and resource sectors in Australia, Malaysia, the United States, and the United Kingdom. On 30 June 2022, the AU$51m market-cap company posted a loss of US$9.3m for its most recent financial year. As path to profitability is the topic on DUG Technology's investors mind, we've decided to gauge market sentiment. Below we will provide a high-level summary of the industry analysts’ expectations for the company.

Consensus from 2 of the Australian Software analysts is that DUG Technology is on the verge of breakeven. They expect the company to post a final loss in 2023, before turning a profit of US$3.3m in 2024. Therefore, the company is expected to breakeven roughly 2 years from now. In order to meet this breakeven date, we calculated the rate at which the company must grow year-on-year. It turns out an average annual growth rate of 102% is expected, which signals high confidence from analysts. If this rate turns out to be too aggressive, the company may become profitable much later than analysts predict.

Given this is a high-level overview, we won’t go into details of DUG Technology's upcoming projects, however, take into account that generally a high growth rate is not out of the ordinary, particularly when a company is in a period of investment.

Before we wrap up, there’s one aspect worth mentioning. The company has managed its capital judiciously, with debt making up 32% of equity. This means that it has predominantly funded its operations from equity capital, and its low debt obligation reduces the risk around investing in the loss-making company.

