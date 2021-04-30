The Duggar family, of '19 Kids and Counting' fame, breaks its silence after Josh's arrest on child pornography charges

The Duggar family in 2007. Beth Hall/AP

The Duggars are speaking out after eldest son Josh pleaded not guilty to child porn charges.

"It is our prayer that the truth, no matter what it is, will come to light," his parents said.

Josh was accused of molesting several of his sisters and a babysitter as a teen.

The Duggar family, who rose to fame as the stars of TLC's reality show "19 Kids and Counting," is speaking out after eldest son Josh pleaded not guilty to child pornography charges on Friday.

"We appreciate your continued prayers for our family at this time," parents Jim Bob and Michelle said in a statement posted to the Duggar family website.

"The accusations brought against Joshua today are very serious," they continued. "It is our prayer that the truth, no matter what it is, will come to light, and that this will all be resolved in a timely manner."

The Duggars concluded their statement by reiterating their love for Josh and his wife, Anna, and said they'd be praying for their family.

Insider reached out to the Duggar family through their official website for further comment, but didn't immediately hear back.

In addition to his parents, several of Josh's siblings have spoken out as well.

In a statement to Insider, Josh's sister Jill and her husband Derick Dillard said, "This is just very sad for our family."

Jinger, another of Josh's sisters, and her husband Jeremy Vuolo, shared a statement via Instagram on Friday: "We are disturbed to hear of the charges against Josh."

"While this case must go through the legal system, we want to make it clear that we absolutely condemn any form of child abuse and fully support authorities and judicial process in their pursuit of justice," the statement continued.

Josh Duggar was arrested on Thursday

Josh was arrested in Arkansas by the Washington County Sheriff's Office on Thursday and is in federal custody. On Friday, the eldest Duggar pleaded not guilty to charges of receiving and possessing child pornography.

Federal prosecutors said in a press release that Josh "allegedly used the internet to download child sexual abuse material" in 2019. Some of that material involved children under the age of 12, according to prosecutors.

Prosecutors said he could face 20 years in prison and fines of up to $250,000 if convicted of the charges.

Former television personality on "19 Kids And Counting" Josh Duggar poses for a booking photo after his arrest April 29, 2021, in Fayetteville, Arkansas. Washington County Jail via Getty Images

Josh's arrest comes just days after he and wife Anna announced that they were expecting their seventh child.

In 2015, TLC canceled the popular "19 Kids and Counting" show after 15 seasons amid allegations that Josh had molested four of his younger sisters and a babysitter as a teenager.

According to the Washington Post, at the time those allegations were made public, the former reality star responded via Facebook statement: "Twelve years ago, as a young teenager, I acted inexcusably for which I am extremely sorry and deeply regret. I hurt others, including my family and close friends. I confessed this to my parents who took several steps to help me address the situation. We spoke with the authorities where I confessed my wrongdoing, and my parents arranged for me and those affected by my actions to receive counseling. I understood that if I continued down this wrong road that I would end up ruining my life."

Several months later, in August 2015, Josh confessed to cheating on his wife and to having a pornography addiction. He then entered a treatment facility for six months.

"I have been the biggest hypocrite ever," he wrote in an August 2015 statement, according to People. "I am so ashamed of the double life that I have been living and am grieved for the hurt, pain and disgrace my sin has caused my wife and family, and most of all Jesus and all those who profess faith in Him."

