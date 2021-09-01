The Duggar family is split over Josh Duggar's child pornography charges: report

The Duggar family is reportedly splintering over Josh Duggar's ongoing child pornography case.

"They aren't as close as they once were because of all of Josh's legal drama," a source close to the family told People magazine in a report published Wednesday.

"It's creating a lot of stress on them — although the majority of the family is acting like nothing has happened."

Josh, who appeared in TLC’s "19 Kids and Counting," was indicted in April on two counts of downloading and possessing child pornography, some of which prosecutors said depicted the sexual abuse of toddlers.

The 33-year-old has pleaded not guilty .

Jim Bob and Michelle Duggar have stood behind Josh amid the scandal, People magazine reported.

"Jim Bob always wants to sweep things under the rug," the family source told the outlet. "He's never going to talk about the scandal because it's bad for business."

However, sibling Jinger, 27, and her husband Jeremy, 33, called the allegations "disturbing" and that the two wanted "justice" in a public statement.

Josh is apparently under the belief that he will "get out" of the child pornography case.

"He really thinks he's going to get out of it," a source told People magazine.

