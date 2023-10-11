DUI alleged in Scranton work zone crash

Oct. 10—A Scranton woman accused of moving a barricade to drive through a work zone Friday, forcing a man to jump to avoid getting run over, admitted to city police her actions were "stupid," officers said.

Shareefa J. Thompson, 41, is charged with aggravated assault, aggravated assault by vehicle while DUI and various other offenses, according to a criminal complaint.

Thompson moved aside nearby barricades near her home closing off part of West Market Street damaged by the September flooding.

A pedestrian, Bret Clark, approached her but needed to jump out of the way as her GMC Envoy sped toward him, police said. Her side mirror struck Clark's arm. Her tires squealed and she broke through two other barriers, police said.

Officer John Sweeney tracked her down at her West Market Street home and she acknowledged she had been drinking, but only consumed one beverage.

She agreed to do a blood test to check her blood alcohol concentration, police said. However, Sweeney still charged her with DUI under the belief she was incapable of safely operating a motor vehicle.

Reached by phone Tuesday, Thompson denied she was under the influence. She declined to speak further.

She was released from the Lackawanna County Prison in lieu of $10,000 bail, court records show. A preliminary hearing is scheduled Oct. 19.

