DUI arrests down after Thanksgiving as Arizona law enforcement launch holiday taskforce

The Governor’s Office of Highway Safety launched this year’s statewide holiday DUI enforcement task force Tuesday morning.

Jesse Torrez, the office's director, explained that to the everyday driver, this year's campaign will appear as an increase in boots on the ground.

Over Thanksgiving weekend, there were 286 DUI arrests, down from last year’s 323 arrests, according to Lissette Morgan, a spokesperson for the GOHS.

“You’re going to see high visibility," said Torrez. "9,500 officers in one month doing 35 to 36,000 traffic stops in one month is, if you talk to the officers here, that’s a lot."

The data cited by Torrez is from last December. In Arizona, officers stopped about 36,000 cars, and among those pulled over, a thousand were sober drivers. Additionally, 1,736 of those stopped were aggravated DUI drivers, and there were 480 DUI drug arrests made.

“The holiday season is an increase in intoxicated driving and driving under the influence, but also speed is increased here in the Phoenix Metropolitan area and across the state,” said Torrez.

“We’re also number four in pedestrian fatalities in the nation, which is alarming to us and we’re doing everything we can to reduce statistical data and planning with ADOT to make sure we are doing the best we can in putting those plans together," she noted.

Despite the increase of officers on the road during the holiday season, multiple agencies across the state report staffing issues and shortages.

“There are staffing issues at every agency that’s come before me from the four months I sat in this chair,” said Torrez. “Each one of these agencies is working multiple hours and hundreds of thousands of dollars in overtime, and each one of these agencies and officers are committed to doing their job.”

To avoid arrests during the holidays, Torrez emphasized the importance of having a plan when going out.

“Plan a safe a sober ride home if you are drinking alcohol this holiday season," said Torrez. "Don’t let someone get behind a motor vehicle if they’ve been drinking. If you’re hosting a gathering, make sure all guests have sober rides home and remember the moto: Drive sober or get pulled over.”

This article originally appeared on Arizona Republic: Thanksgiving DUI arrests down with launch of Arizona holiday taskforce