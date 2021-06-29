DUI, assault charges handled by Monroeville District Judge Jeffrey Herbst on June 21, 2021

Jun. 29—Monroeville District Judge Jeffrey L. Herbst handled these cases June 21. Defendants will have court dates set in the Allegheny County Court of Common Pleas. Charges were filed by Monroeville police unless otherwise noted.

Held for court

—Joshua Vanderpool, 23, of Pitcairn on charges of sexual assault, involuntary deviate sexual intercourse with a person less than 16 years of age, unlawful contact with a minor, statutory sexual assault, aggravated indecent assault on a person less than 16 years of age, knowingly permitting a child to engage in a prohibited sexual act on film, interference with custody of children, concealment of whereabouts of a child, child pornography, indecent assault on a person less than 16 years of age and two counts of corruption of minors. Allegheny County police filed the charges April 21.

—Rachelle Chesebrough, 38, of Waynesburg on charges of possession of drug paraphernalia and driving under the influence. Charges were filed March 6.

Chesebrough went before the judge on another case. Charges of possession of controlled substances and possession of drug paraphernalia were held for court. Charges were filed March 14.

—Michael Savinda, 37, of Tarentum on charges of possession of controlled substances. Charges were filed Sept. 3.

—Michael Haller, 36, of Arona on charges of driving under the influence, disregard traffic lane, following too closely and careless driving. State police filed the charges March 10.

Waived preliminary hearings

—Samuel Broadrick, 30, of Gallitzin on charges of possession of controlled substances. Charges were filed Sept. 21.

