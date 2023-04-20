DUI on a bicycle? Man was pedaling while intoxicated on Florida island, police say

An arrest made on Florida’s Sanibel Island has ignited debate after news spread that a man had been charged with DUI on a bicycle.

Sanibel police made the arrest Friday, April 14, after spotting their suspect in the dark, according to a news release.

“A male on a bicycle was observed traveling on the roadway with no front or rear light,” police said.

“Further investigation led to the bicyclist being arrested for DUI. The subject was transported to the Lee County Jail where his breath alcohol content level was determined to be more than twice the legal limit.”

A 56-year-old man visiting the island from Maryville, Tennessee, was charged, police said. Records show he was booked in the jail just after 1 a.m. on April 15 and released on a $1,500 bond the next day.

DUI while biking is a legitimate charge in Florida, experts say.

“Florida Statute 316.2065 is the overarching state law that applies to bicycles,” according to People Powered Movement, a biking advocacy organization.

“The key part of this law to point out in this context is that bicycles have ‘all of the rights and duties applicable to the driver of any vehicle under this chapter,’ with some exceptions. Notably, none of those exceptions apply to DUI. This means that as a bicycle rider ... you generally have the same obligations to follow the law as drivers of cars do.”

The penalties are the same, too, including prison time, a suspended license and an impounded vehicle, the organization says.

News of the arrest ignited debate on social media, with some calling it “harsh.” There were also offers to post the suspect’s bail.

“Really?!!! Now I have heard it all,” one commenter wrote on Facebook.

“I remember when drunk driving on bikes and lawnmowers, etc. made the funny news section. Now, it’s a thing. Charge him with public intoxication, not DUI,” another commenter said.

Sanibel Island is about 155 miles south of Tampa on Florida’s Gulf Coast.

Car crash gets weird when driver strips off clothes, hides in swamp, Florida cops say

Screams lead rescuers to dad, daughter treading water in dark Florida lake, video shows

Defiant woman hit attacker with phone and blood led to his arrest, Florida cops say