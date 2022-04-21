DUI case against wife of California cheese magnate moving forward. Here’s the latest

Lori Rossi Gallo returned to court Thursday for her DUI case, where she stands accused of causing a crash in Merced earlier this year that injured three people.

Gallo, who is married to Joseph Gallo Farms CEO Michael Gallo, appeared for a pre-preliminary hearing with her attorney Peter Jones.

During the brief hearing, Jones told Judge Carol Ash his client has been “faithfully” attending court-ordered sobriety classes three times a week since late January, more than the court’s mandate of one class a week.

Jones also said Gallo is enrolled in a driving while intoxicated program. Gallo and her attorney declined comment after Thursday’s hearing.

Gallo pleaded not guilty during her arraignment last month to charges of driving under the influence of an alcoholic beverage causing injury and driving with a .08% blood alcohol content causing injury, both felonies.

She was arrested by Merced police after allegedly driving a Maserati down G Street at 125 mph the evening of Jan. 22.

Gallo allegedly side-swiped a Lexus that was traveling south as she was approaching Cardella Road.

Police say her Maserati hit a Honda stopped at the intersection. Both the Maserati and Lexus went into a ditch several hundred feet away, police said, and another car was damaged after hitting a wheel and tire that had been torn off the defendant’s vehicle.

The night of the crash she was booked into Merced County Jail and posted bond soon afterward.

Gallo’s next court appearance is scheduled for June 23 at 8:30 a.m.