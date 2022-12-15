DUI charge dismissed against school administrator Paul Moton

Dec. 15—TUPELO — A former Tupelo school administrator's DUI charge was dismissed Wednesday, potentially ending protracted legal wrangling over a misdemeanor.

Lee County Court Judge James Moore ruled Wednesday morning that a nine-month delay in bringing a valid charge against now-Okolona School District Superintendent Paul Moton violated his due process rights.

Moore ruled in response to a motion filed in October by Moton's attorney, Mark Nickels.

After Wednesday's brief session of court, Nickels praised Moore's ruling and said he believes the delays in the case, as well as news coverage of those proceedings, have harmed his client.

Richard Babb, Tupelo's municipal prosecutor, did not comment in detail on Moore's ruling.

"The judge has spoken," Babb said.

When asked whether he intended to appeal the dismissal and seek to revive the prosecution, Babb only repeated himself: "The judge has spoken."

This is the second time Moore has dismissed the DUI charge against Moton.

Moton was arrested in August 2021 while allegedly driving carelessly on West Jackson Street. He pleaded no contest to a misdemeanor DUI charge in December 2021. On appeal in county court in May, Moore found a technical defect in the ticket that he ruled made it invalid.

After that dismissal, the city refiled the charge. Moton again pleaded no contest and then once more appealed to county court, with his attorney raising due process and speedy trial claims.

Mississippi law requires that if an individual is incarcerated on the basis of a traffic ticket, then the ticket must be filed by in court by 5 p.m. of the next business day following the date of incarceration.

This law does say that failure to file the ticket by this deadline shall not be a cause for dismissal of the charge. However, Moore said in court that he did not dismiss the charge for a failure to abide by the specified deadline. Rather, he believes that the statute created an underlying right to be charged in a speedy fashion, and he believes that underlying right was violated because it took nine months for the state to bring produce a valid charging document.

"The court is going to dismiss it because he was not expeditiously and forthwith charged," Moore said.

Moton has had a long career in education, including two decades in the Tupelo Public School District. He is currently superintendent of the Okolona School District.

