DUI charged after high-speed chase ends in crash

Sep. 22—Police suspect a Ransom Twp. man was under the influence when he crashed into a pole during a high-speed chase through South Abington Twp. on Tuesday.

Quinn Parker Kovaleski, 19, 3116 Division St., told Patrolman Peter Egan he only had one "tall boy" beer, though the officer noted there were several liquor containers in his Honda Accord after it crashed near West Grove Street and Elkview Drive.

The police also found a powdery substance, a rolled up dollar bill and a butane torch next to wax that smelled of marijuana, according to a criminal complaint Egan wrote. Police had Kovaleski's blood drawn for testing at Regional Hospital of Scranton.

The 19-year-old caught Egan's attention while the officer monitored the 100 block of Northern Boulevard for speeders early Tuesday. A Honda driven by Kovaleski raced north passed the officer at nearly 66 mph, more than 30 mph over the speed limit.

Egan tried to catch up but Kovaleski pushed the car to speeds exceeding 90 mph, police said. He also ran a red light at Shady Lane Road and Northern Boulevard.

The driver was reckless. Egan decided to call off the chase after he caught up enough to see the Honda's license plate number.

However, the Honda soon lost control and veered off the road near Elkview Drive and West Grove Street.

There were people in the car and Egan ordered them to the ground at gunpoint. Police detailed Kovaleski and a passenger .

Kovaleski told the police there was a firearm in the car. Officers found a semi-automatic handgun loaded with hollow-point ammunition. The gun was not stolen but it belongs to a man who lives on the 2200 block of Boulevard Avenue, police said.

Kovaleski would not say how or where he got it, just that he "found it in his car one day," police said.

Kovaleski and the detained passenger refused medical treatment. Kovaleski also admitted he used cocaine that evening and, when asked if he used marijuana, said he had a medical card.

He is charged with fleeing or attempting to elude officers, recklessly endangering another person, carrying a firearm without a license, possession of drug paraphernalia, driving under the influence and various traffic citations.

Kovaleski is in the Lackawanna County Prison in lieu of $20,000. A preliminary hearing is scheduled Thursday.

