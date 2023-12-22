DUI charges filed in crash involving Ventura County Sheriff’s deputy and K9 partner

The driver of a vehicle that struck a Ventura County Sheriff’s Office deputy’s SUV earlier this month has been charged with driving under the influence, the Ventura County District Attorney’s Office has announced.

Gerardo Israel Escalante, 34, of Santa Paula, faces felony charges for the crash which sent a Sheriff’s Office vehicle off the side of the road and down a rocky cliff only feet away from the waterline.

The crash happened on Dec. 16, just after 8:30 p.m., on Pacific Coast Highway near Deer Creek Road between Malibu and Oxnard.

Deputy Kevin Castaneda and sheriff dog Danny were in the vehicle at the time of the crash. Both had to be rescued, with Castaneda being transported to the hospital for minor injuries. His K9 partner suffered a cut to the face, officials said.

Castaneda and Danny are currently on the mend and expected to be back on the job soon.

Escalante was transported to the Ventura County Medical Center for treatment of his injuries and was arrested upon his release.

Investigators believe Escalante was driving a white Mercedes at high speeds along the oceanside highway while having a blood alcohol content that was over the legal limit. At some point, he crossed into oncoming traffic and struck Castaneda’s vehicle head-on, sending it off the roadway and down toward the ocean.

Escalante has previous DUI convictions is currently on probation for DUI, the D.A.’s Office said.

He now faces new felony charges for DUI, with special allegations related to his past convictions and for causing great bodily injury.

Escalante is currently in custody with bail set at $500,000. He is due in court on the morning of Dec. 27, the D.A.’s Office said.

