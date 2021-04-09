DUI charges stem from crash

Apr. 9—A Mercer woman is accused of driving under the influence after her car hit two homes in Stoneboro in January.

Susan L. Mathieson, 47, was charged Feb. 8 by state police with driving under the influence of a combination of alcohol and drugs, drunken driving with a high blood alcohol level and disregarding a single traffic lane.

Police were dispatched at 4:46 p.m. Jan. 1 to the 1100 block of Walnut Street to investigate an accident, according to court documents.

Mathieson was identified as the driver in question. Her car had left the road, hit two homes, then reentered the roadway, where her car hit another vehicle.

Emergency response personnel reported that they smelled alcohol on Mathieson, who later told police that she had been drinking alcoholic beverages at a friend's home.

Mathieson left after the friend asked her to go, but she couldn't remember anything about the crash because she blacked out.

Police could smell alcohol on Mathieson while they were questioning her.

A toxicology report from Jan. 26 showed that Mathieson's blood alcohol level was 0.155 percent. The legal limit in Pennsylvania is 0.08 percent.

She also had Lorazepam and Nordiazepam in her system at the time of the crash.

Charges against Mathieson were held to the Mercer County Court of Common Pleas during a preliminary hearing March 10 with District Judge D. Neil McEwen, Pine Township.

Her Common Pleas arraignment is set for 9 a.m. June 15 with Judge Robert G. Yeatts. She is free on bond.