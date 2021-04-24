DUI checkpoint in Marysville today

Apr. 24—The Marysville Police Department will hold a DUI checkpoint today (Saturday) from 6 p.m. to midnight in an undisclosed location within city limits, according to a department press release.

Checkpoint locations are picked based on a history of DUI crashes and arrests. Officers will look for signs that drivers are under the influence of alcohol and/or drugs. Drivers charged with a first-time DUI face an average of $13,500 in fines and penalties as well as a suspended license.

Impaired driving is not just from alcohol. Some prescription medications or over-the-counter drugs may interfere with driving. Residents should follow directions for use and read warning labels about driving or operating heavy machinery. While medicinal and recreational marijuana is legal, driving while under the influence of marijuana is illegal, according to a release.

Funding for this program was provided by a grant from the California Office of Traffic Safety.