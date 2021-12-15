DUI checkpoint in Marysville today

Dec. 15—The Marysville Police Department issued a news release stating that a DUI checkpoint will be at an undisclosed location within Marysville city limits today between 6 p.m. and midnight.

MPD said the purpose of the checkpoint is not to make arrests, but promote public safety by deterring drivers from driving impaired. At the checkpoint, officers will look for signs that drivers are under the influence of alcohol and/or drugs, the release said.

While no location was given for the checkpoint, MPD said locations are typically chosen based on a history of DUI crashes and arrests.

Even though alcohol is generally considered the main factor in DUI cases, there are some prescription medications or over-the-counter drugs that also may interfere with driving. Driving under the influence of marijuana also is illegal.

Drivers charged with a first-time DUI can face an average of $13,500 in fines and penalties, as well as a suspended license, the release said.

Funding for the checkpoint program was provided by a grant from the California Office of Traffic Safety through the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration.